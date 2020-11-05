- The founders of the fraudulent ICO may spend up to five years in prison.
- The US authorities want to make a showcase event out of this project.
The US prosecutors insisted on a severe sentence for Robert Farkas, the co-founder of the cryptocurrency project Centra Tech, for carrying out a fraudulent ICO. The federal authorities seek "substantial" prison time for Farkas, who scammed unsuspecting investors out of millions of dollars.
Farkas asks for home detention and community service, while the prosecutors find this penalty insufficient, citing the fraud's scope. Furthermore, in a sentencing submission filed by the government with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, they also ask for three years' probation.
A story of Centra Tech
Startup Centra Tech raised $32 million during the ICO in 2017. The project founders promised to issue Visa and Mastercard supported debit card called Centra Card. They falsely claimed that had obtained regulatory permission for processing payments and money transfers in 38 US states. They said that the card would work anywhere Visa and Mastercard were accepted.
In fact, no debit card was issued and the investigators found out that the team had never partnered with Visa or Mastercard.
In 2018, Farkas and the other project founders, Sohrab Sharma and Raymond Trapani, were accused of financial and investment fraud. In summer 2020, Farkas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud. Sharma's lawyers said that he was also ready to admit charges of defrauding investors during the ICO. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
Celebrities to blame
A famous boxer, Floyd Mayweather, and a music producer, DJ Khaled, were the early backers of the project who actively promoted the ICO. The SEC alleged that Mayweather and Khaled received $100,000 and $50,000 respectively for providing media support for the ICO. However, neither of them disclosed that they were paid.
As a result, the celebrities were held accountable for participating in illegal activities and paid a fine for a total amount of $767,500.
Prosecutors spent two years trying to find a non-existent Centra's CEO, known as "Michael Edwards." He was presented as a Harvard graduate with extensive banking experience and was not the only fake team member.
Frauds erode trust
The authorities note that fraudulent projects erode people's trust in ICO and prevent industry development. They believe that stringent punishment should become a warning signal to scammers who want to build their schemes around digital assets and innovative technologies.
Centra Tech is not the only scam exposed by the US authorities. However, this is one of the high-profile cases as it involves celebrities and heavy investors' losses.
The court will finally announce the sentence on December 15.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin wins US elections as fundamentals look stronger than ever
Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the psychological barrier of $14,000 and hit the new 2020 high at $14,488. The pioneer digital currency has gained nearly 5% in the past 24 hours and 9% on a week-to-week basis, though the upside momentum is growing as new buyers join the market.
Bitcoin jumpstarts the crypto market bullish cycle
The entire world is waiting anxiously for the United States 2020 presidential election’s final result. Joe Biden is leading while Donald Trump, who claimed victory on Wednesday, is trailing with an electoral vote of 214.
OMG holds firmly to critical support as buying pressure builds
OMG Network made a remarkable recovery from the lows in March to the yearly highs of $9.9, achieved in August. Despite the month-over-month gains, bears swung into action, hence the losses under the descending trendline.
Bancor struggles to recover, but BNT on-chain metrics scream buy
Bancor is an on-chain liquidity protocol made up of a series of smart contracts that pool liquidity and enable the operation of decentralized exchange on various blockchains.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.