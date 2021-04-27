The Popular pair BTC/USD recently has been under some pressure while volatility hit following some important news.

As for now, we can consider that the price has started to recover after hitting a key support point confirming a valid Fibonacci level.

But let's start analyzing the fundamental structure of the recent retracement of the price.

Top-down analysis is in order so we can have the full picture of how the price potentially may move.

1D-Timeframe

We can observe that in the daily time frame the price has retraced beyond the Ichimoku cloud. A recent resistance level has been formed by the two lines of the Ichimoku system, the Tekan sen (red) and the kijen sen (blue) What we want to see for any potential opportunities for the bullish side is that the price break these 2 lines to the upside.

1H-Timeframe

Now if we move our analysis to the 1H timeframe a similar setup is in due.

We want to see a potential move beyond the 2 lines in order for us to find any potential bullish signals.

5M-Timeframe

The confirmation should come from the 5M timeframe, here we need to see the price forming a full Kumo cloud break out before considering any bullish signals.

