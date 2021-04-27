The Popular pair BTC/USD recently has been under some pressure while volatility hit following some important news.
As for now, we can consider that the price has started to recover after hitting a key support point confirming a valid Fibonacci level.
But let's start analyzing the fundamental structure of the recent retracement of the price.
Top-down analysis is in order so we can have the full picture of how the price potentially may move.
1D-Timeframe
We can observe that in the daily time frame the price has retraced beyond the Ichimoku cloud. A recent resistance level has been formed by the two lines of the Ichimoku system, the Tekan sen (red) and the kijen sen (blue) What we want to see for any potential opportunities for the bullish side is that the price break these 2 lines to the upside.
1H-Timeframe
Now if we move our analysis to the 1H timeframe a similar setup is in due.
We want to see a potential move beyond the 2 lines in order for us to find any potential bullish signals.
5M-Timeframe
The confirmation should come from the 5M timeframe, here we need to see the price forming a full Kumo cloud break out before considering any bullish signals.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 87% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. The above materials are considered marketing communications and do not reflect independent investment research or a solicitation of advice or recommendations pursuant to compliance within the existing regulatory structure and licensing. Finmarket, operated by KDNA shall not accept any responsibility for any losses of traders in Forex or CFD products due to the use and content of the relevant information prescribed herein.
