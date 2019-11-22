The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)’s Bakkt platform has officially confirmed its forthcoming launch of a cash-settled Bitcoin (BTC) futures contract.
In a news release published Nov. 22, ICE — the operator of 23 leading global exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange — revealed that the contract will be listed on ICE Futures Singapore as of Dec. 9.
Rule changes open to review until Nov. 29
During the Invest: NYC conference earlier this month, Bakkt COO Adam White had been the first to publicly reveal Bakkt had its sights on a cash-settled option.
Today’s announcement formally confirms the details leaked to the press by insider sources, specifically that the contract will be cleared by ICE Clear Singapore and has sealed approval from the city state’s de facto central bank and financial regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
As ICE outlines, the new Bakkt Bitcoin Cash Settled Monthly Futures will be settled against data from its existing physically delivered Bakkt Bitcoin (USD) Monthly Futures contract — a pioneering product that was the first to give futures traders direct exposure to the underlying cryptocurrency.
ICE Singapore has published details of the contract specifications and proposed rule changes and invited parties to submit comments on these by Nov. 29.
Crypto twitter divided
While Bakkt’s physically-delivered contract was almost unanimously hailed by the cryptocurrency community and industry as a milestone, social media responses to Adam White’s retweet of ICE’s confirmation have been more ambivalent.
Cash-settled Bitcoin futures — which have been trading since December 2017 on both CME and CBOE — have consistently drawn suspicion, with some contending that Bitcoin’s price is vulnerable to manipulation in advance of contract settlements.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BCH/USD slides under $220 as fresh losses target $200
Bitcoin Cash price is not slowing down in its downtrend momentum following Thursday’s rejection at $250. In an earlier published analysis, BCH was holding ground above $225. However, increasing bearish pressure has continued to press down on the vital support levels.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $50.00, as Binance DEX adds LTC support
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.2 billion, has been consolidating losses during early Asian hours. LTC/USD bottomed at $48.29 on Thursday and recovered to $50.15 by press time.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD unfazed by the double-bottom pattern, targets $150
The bearish wave across the crypto landscape on Thursday forced Ethereum through several vital levels. The consolidation above $170 became untenable with the jabs from the sellers increasing in intensity.
Tron price analysis: TRX/USD bears easy takeover as $0.0140 beckons
Tron continues to suffer below the descending trendline resistance. The downtrend has been painful for the bulls as their effort to defend key support areas such as $0.018, $0.015 have ended up down ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.