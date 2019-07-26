Huobi Thailand to offer both crypto-crypto and crypto-fiat trading services.

Thai to users to get access to reliable cryptoassets trading services via verified technical capabilities.

The subsidiary of Huobi Group Huobi Thailand is preparing to enter the Thai crypto market after being granted a license. The current license adds to the existing four licenses already obtained from Thailand authorities. The company is looking forward to launching both crypto-crypto and crypto-fiat trading services in the third quarter of 2019.

Thailand requires all exchange operators to acquire a license from the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The CEO of Huobi Thailand Sakda Katekaew said in regards in the announcement:

“Huobi is one of the largest exchanges in the world by trading volume and has six years of experience providing safe and secure operations in digital asset trading.”

The CEO added:

“Our mission in Thailand is to provide Thai users with secure and reliable digital asset trading services through verified technical capabilities. We look forward to working with our partners in government and local enterprises.”

The launch in the Asian country comes a few months after Huobi entered the United States market. The trading company is already in Russia and Japan. Moreover, the company recently opened an office in Turkey.