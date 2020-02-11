This move is expected to bolster a roster of some of the largest digital enterprises such as Binance, Kakao and LG Electronics.

Huobi has recently joined the Klaytn Governance Council. The Council is a part of Kakao’s public blockchain project that runs its distributed network under the shared governance. As per a press release, this move will support a roster of some of the largest digital enterprises such as Binance, LG Electronics and Kakao (Klaytn’s parent firm).

Sangmin Seo of council-member Ground X said:

We are excited for Huobi to work with other Council members to jointly run and govern the Klaytn platform, as well as create use cases that can foster the development of the global blockchain ecosystem.

Klaytn works towards delivering a user-friendly blockchain experience to all its users. To achieve this, the platform unifies features of public and private blockchains into a hybrid design. The Council, on the other hand, makes key decisions about technical updates, spending resolutions and funding policy. It helps organizations offer Blockchain Applications (BApps). Members also operate consensus node network.

Huobi’s Ciara Sun, vice president of global business, said:

The new partnership advances Huobi's mission to make blockchain technology more accessible to users across the globe.

