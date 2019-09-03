The phone created by the Chinese firm is set to be an Android phone with fans of cryptocurrencies in mind.
Livio Weng, CEO of Huobi Global commented:
"We think blockchain phones are a promising area for future blockchain industry development," he added "As the industry develops and as innovations like 5G become increasingly integrated into our telecommunications systems, we believe more and more crypto communities will want to trade and transact from mobile devices. Given this, the need for devices optimized for blockchain seems clear. This move is our first step to meet those users' needs."
At the moment the phone currently available in China. The Whole Network plans to launch Acute Angle across Southeast Asia by the end of Q4, 2019.With the company also having plans to enter Europe and the United States after that.
The main features are:
A programmable notification feature that alerts the user when certain market conditions are met, such as the price of a given coin rising or dropping.
The phone also incorporates an innovative mining/task reward feature that airdrops NODE to users simply for using and interacting with the crypto community with their Acute Angle phone.
A built-in wallet app and an optional plug-in cold wallet
A pre-installed crypto news app
A dedicated blockchain app store filled with a wide range of related apps and DApps.
The Acute Angle is priced at an affordable USD $515, which is much cheaper than its rivals who have an average price of USD $1,000 or more.
The phone is even set to have 5G capability.
All in all, this sounds like an exciting development as the market in China is massive. Let's hope the company manage to expand the product into Europe and the rest of the world.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bulls are back and eyeing these higher levels – Confluence Detector
Bakkt begins its soft launch on September 6, with the full launch on the 23. The new options initiative is backed by cash settlements – potentially resulting in funds flowing into cryptocurrencies. Preparations to Bakkt's launch may be behind the current rise.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovers from lows, bulls aim at $70.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.17, having gained 2.5% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 on August 31 nad has been growing slowly ever since. The coin has settled above $65.00, which improved the short-term technical picture.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin dominance soars; altcoin’s future in jeopardy
The battle between the bulls and the bears has intensified over the past few days. Negative volatility thrust Bitcoin back under $9,400. This saw Bitcoin close the second month in a row in losses.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD retreats from recent high amid lack of upside momentum
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.1 has been moving in lockstep with Bitcoin and all major altcoins. ETH/USD has gained over 3.5% in recent 24 hours to trade at $177.50 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.