The phone created by the Chinese firm is set to be an Android phone with fans of cryptocurrencies in mind.

Livio Weng, CEO of Huobi Global commented:

"We think blockchain phones are a promising area for future blockchain industry development," he added "As the industry develops and as innovations like 5G become increasingly integrated into our telecommunications systems, we believe more and more crypto communities will want to trade and transact from mobile devices. Given this, the need for devices optimized for blockchain seems clear. This move is our first step to meet those users' needs."

At the moment the phone currently available in China. The Whole Network plans to launch Acute Angle across Southeast Asia by the end of Q4, 2019.With the company also having plans to enter Europe and the United States after that.

The main features are:

A programmable notification feature that alerts the user when certain market conditions are met, such as the price of a given coin rising or dropping.

The phone also incorporates an innovative mining/task reward feature that airdrops NODE to users simply for using and interacting with the crypto community with their Acute Angle phone.

A built-in wallet app and an optional plug-in cold wallet

A pre-installed crypto news app

A dedicated blockchain app store filled with a wide range of related apps and DApps.

The Acute Angle is priced at an affordable USD $515, which is much cheaper than its rivals who have an average price of USD $1,000 or more.

The phone is even set to have 5G capability.

All in all, this sounds like an exciting development as the market in China is massive. Let's hope the company manage to expand the product into Europe and the rest of the world.