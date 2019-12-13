There has been a big order go through on the BitMex exchange for TRON.

8,314,848 trades have been traded on the 4 hour candle. That was the largest order since 22nd November but that was on the sell-side.

Before that the largest buy order of that size happened on 15th August, so it seems it does not seem to happen that often.

The price has been pulling away from the lows since Thursday and 0.01420 is now the resistance zone in the way of a move higher.

Beyond that 0.01492 is the next resistance on the way up. Definatly one to watch for now.