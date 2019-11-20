Mark Moss believes cryptocurrency is the best investment opportunity that we’ll see in our lifetime. We have these technological revolutions that happen every 50 years and we are in one right now. Blockchain and Bitcoin are going to bring about the largest shift that we’ve ever seen because it removes the need for trust. Bitcoin is the most proven asset and is the one that’s here to stay.
Bitcoin itself is the revolution.
Mark looks at the other crypto assets as little venture capital projects in the overall cryptocurrency revolution. In my book, Cryptocurrency Investing For Dummies, I explain everything you need to consider before starting to invest in Bitcoin and other crypto-assets.
The cryptocurrency market is neither bearish or bullish during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The low trading activity is a break from two days of a continued selloff, especially for the major cryptocurrencies.
The LTC/USD hourly chart below is showing some signs of a base formation after hitting a low of 54.10 on Tuesday. The pattern can be both a continuation and reversal pattern and it depends on which way it breaks.
EOS is taking a breather after a couple of days of constant battering. The downtrend is as a result of the rejection that took place at $3.69 (November high). The 50 SMA and the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart failed to hold leading to declines below the trendline support.
Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.2586 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.2525 by the time of writing. The downside correction stopped on approach to critical support area created by the lower boundary of the previous consolidation channel.
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.