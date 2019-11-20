Mark Moss believes cryptocurrency is the best investment opportunity that we’ll see in our lifetime. We have these technological revolutions that happen every 50 years and we are in one right now. Blockchain and Bitcoin are going to bring about the largest shift that we’ve ever seen because it removes the need for trust. Bitcoin is the most proven asset and is the one that’s here to stay.

Bitcoin itself is the revolution.

Mark looks at the other crypto assets as little venture capital projects in the overall cryptocurrency revolution. In my book, Cryptocurrency Investing For Dummies, I explain everything you need to consider before starting to invest in Bitcoin and other crypto-assets.

For more from Invest Diva, click here