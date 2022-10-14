Crypto.com price bounces off support at $0.0958 in the wake of a 24% retracement.

The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level will support CRO in the event of a sudden pullback.

An intense seller congestion area between $0.1057 and $0.1083 could invalidate the anticipated move to $0.1250.

Crypto.com price is ready to regain the ground lost since the beginning of October, especially this week. A robust buyer congestion zone at $0.1000 prevented further declines that could have paralyzed some investors. With a recovery underway at $0.1040, CRO needs to settle above its immediate resistance at $0.1070 to cement the bulls’ presence in the market and propel the token to a higher level – preferably $0.1250.

Crypto.com team announces new features for Cronos Play

The Crypto.com development team celebrated another milestone this week after adding new features to the platform’s (P2E) play-to-earn game, Cronos Play. The team outlined via Twitter that the game now includes a suite of tools to ensure seamless integrations for Web3 development on Cronos Chain. Users can access the revamped game platform as a plugin on the Unreal Engine Marketplace.

Development within the Crypto.com ecosystem has been on the rise during this crypto winter. Most crypto projects resort to building new applications while the market bleeds, a decision that gradually expands adoption with new utilities coming to life.

While the new features in Cronos Play may not directly impact price performance, they will make CRO attractive to gamers. Eventually, an increase in demand for CRO could aid in sustaining a price rally.

Crypto.com price set for a lock-step rebound

Crypto.com price rebound from $0.1000 has paused after brushing shoulders with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.1070. A minor correction immediately forced the native exchange token to seek refuge above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.1028.

CRO/USD eight-hour chart

The next few sessions will be crucial for Crypto.com price and may decide its outcome, whether bullish or bearish. A break above $0.1070 is necessary to strengthen the bullish grip on the price and prop CRO for a sustainable move to its most recent September high at $0.1250.

On the other hand, Crypto.com will pivot between $0.1025 and $0.1070 if support at the 23.6% Fibonacci level stays intact. Trading below this could escalate the selling pressure amidst the danger of CRO sliding significantly below $0.1000.