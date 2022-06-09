Bulls have continued yesterday's sharp growth as most of the coins are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is rising by 2% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of the $30,000 mark and is again trading above this vital level. However, at the moment, one needs to pay close attention to $32,000, which is vital for buyers to fix above for a further rise.

If they manage to do that, there are chances to see an upward move to $34,000 by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,520 at press time.

ETH /USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained less than Bitcoin (BTC) with growth of 1.37%.

Despite today's rise, Ethereum (ETH) has not accumulated energy for a continued bull run. Buyers need to keep the rate above $1,800 if they want to see the rate of the main altcoin near $1,900. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,811 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is following the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 2.03% over the previous 24 hours.

XRP keeps fighting for the $0.40 mark as, if bulls can hold it and the daliy candle fixes above it, one can expect growth to the $0.41-$0.42 zone. In addition, the volume remains high, which means that this zone is vital for traders in terms of further price action.

XRP is trading at $0.40215 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, rising by 3.53% since yesterday.

Binance Coin (BNB) is below the $300 mark, which means that bulls have not seized the initiative yet. The price is located in the middle of the wide channel between the support at $238 and the resistance at $336. In this case, there is a possibility to see continued sideways trading in the range of $290-$310.

BNB is trading at $292.7 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer from the list today, going up by 6.43%.

Cardano (ADA) has come back to its resistance at $0.6856. If the daily candle fixes around this zone, the breakout may be a prerequisite for a sharp rise to the next level at $0.70.

ADA is trading at $0.659 at press time.