The growth has continued on the cryptocurrency market as most of the top 10 coins remain trading in the green zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday; its price has risen by only 0.35%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is fighting for the $22,400 level as its breakout may lead to a further rise. However, in case of bears' pressure and a return below $22,000, the local rise might be canceled. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current week.

Bitcoin is trading at $22,229 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC) as the native exchange coin has risen by 1%. ​

BNB/USD chart by TradingView Binance Coin (BNB) keeps setting new local peaks as yesterday's candle was bullish for the altcoin. If buyers can return the rate above the $265 mark by the end of the day, the test of the resistance level at $273 is just a matter of time.

Sellers can seize the initiative only if the price drops below $250.

BNB is trading at $262.3 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer from the list today, going up by 2.39%.

Cardano (ADA) has almost reached the important $0.50 mark on the daily chart. Buyers' power is also supported by increased volumes, which means that bulls are more powerful than bears at the moment. If $0.50 can be reached, one can expect a sharp pump soon.

ADA is trading at $0.4997 at press time.



