Sellers have seized the initiative to a certain extent as some cryptocurrencies from the top 10 list are under bearish pressure.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
DOGE could not follow the sharp rise of Bitcoin (BTC), and the rate of the meme coin has gone down by 2.25% over the last day.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE is trading in a wide range with neither bullish nor bearish signals. After a failed attempt to fix above $0.30, the altcoin is located around the zone of $0.27.
The volume remains low, which means that sideways trading is the most likely scenario for the upcoming days.
DOGE is trading at $0.2726 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has lost even more than DOGE with a price drop of 6.82%.
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the sharp decline, SHIB is coming back to the support at $0.00005 after a false breakout. Such a move means buyers are too weak to keep the rise going.
In this case, sellers may fix below the support and get the meme coin back to $0.00003528 shortly.
SHIB is trading at $0.00005122 at press time.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD eyes $420 to set up new all-time highs
Elrond price looks ready for a move higher as it hovers above a crucial barrier. The bullish pattern EGLD breached forecasts that a new all-time high is around the corner. In some cases, provided sufficient buying pressure, the altcoin might exceed expectations.
Tether launches stablecoin on DeFi protocol AVAX, USDT total supply reaches $78 billion
Tether has launched its stablecoin, USDT on the Avalanche blockchain as the altcoin network’s ecosystem continues to grow. Since stablecoins play an essential role in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market, USDT launching on Avalanche could further boost the protocol’s growth.
Ethereum price risks retesting $4,000 as crypto markets tumble
Ethereum price managed to slip past the previous highs and set up a new one at $4,875. This upswing was met with a minor market crash that pushed ETH as low as $4,457. A persistent downswing could knock ETH down to retest the $4,000 level.
Twitter to launch crypto team to support digital asset and Dapp adoption
Jack Dorsey’s latest move to embrace cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications involves creating a dedicated crypto team at Twitter. The social media firm recently made a new hire to lead the new digital asset team which will set the strategy for the future of the new asset class at ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.