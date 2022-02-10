After a slight correction, bulls are back in the game, turning the cryptocurrency market green.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Yesterday morning, buyers tried to test the $46,000 resistance, but the bullish momentum was only able to renew the February high around the $45,500 mark. Sellers for stepped in and stopped the dynamic growth.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
By the end of the day, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) rolled back to the $42,447 level.
At night, the bulls tried to change the situation but failed to return to the daily high zone. Today, a rollback to the level of the two-hour EMA55 is possible.
Bitcoin is trading at $43,899 at press time.
XRP/USD
Yesterday morning, the price of XRP tested the level of $0.90, having updated the maximum at $0.915. At this point, the dynamic growth of the pair stopped and the price rolled back to the support at the level of $0.80.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
Late at night, buyers tried to return to the monthly high zone, but so far have not been able to restore the price. This morning, another attempt to break into the $0.960 area is possible.
XRP is trading at $0.8865 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has risen almost 3% over the last 24 hours.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
After the false breakout, the price slipped back below the $1.209 level, showing that bulls are losing their power.
If the buyers can break this level and fix above it by the end of the day, there is a chance of seeing continued growth to the zone of the most liquidity around $1.30 soon.
ADA is trading at $1.196 at press time.
BNB/USD
Unlike ADA, Binance Coin (BNB) is the worst-performing cryptocurrency from the list day, with the price of the native exchange coin increasing by 1.26%.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
Binance Coin (BNB) has fixed above the zone of $400, which means that bulls keep dominating the market. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for continued growth. In this case, the more scenario is the sideways trading in the range of $400-$420.
BNB is trading at $422 at press time.
