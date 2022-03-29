The DeFi industry has redefined the growth and expansion of the web3 space. From finance to gaming, DeFi projects rule and reign. It has led to a massive entry of new start-ups and projects and has increased the previously waning adoption rate of cryptocurrencies and their allied technologies. Issues have trailed this growth. They include funding, finance, and incubation.

Why The Mass Adoption of Cryptocurrencies Hasn't Occurred Yet

Yes, cryptocurrencies have gained mainstream attention. It hasn't birthed the boom period everyone has been waiting for. Many projects have promised to do this but have fallen short. Others are still trying to find their feet. The situation seems dire to web3 diehards who think the industry will go the way of other such technologies before it.

Critics have pointed to this as proof that the web3 space is a fad. Nothing could be further from the truth!

The web3 space is easily the fastest growing industry in history. No other industry has been able to make such an impact in the shortest period!

Innovation is the fuel that drives how fast and how far the web3 space would go. Because of this, new projects that solve these money-related problems are the ones that will take over.

Enter KronosDAO

One of these projects is KronosDAO. As a reserve currency protocol, KronosDAO is changing how DeFi protocols function by investing in early-stage DeFi startups and has created a new paradigm where adequate returns get paid to both its treasury and investors. In KronosDAO, everyone wins!

KronosDAO has also been able to solve the problem of insufficient liquidity that usually occurs within web3 treasury systems by balancing revenue generation with NFTs, which serve as backup assets. The concept allows for a balanced portfolio as the treasury grows and investors increase liabilities.

This premeditation allows for the treasury's longevity, giving rise to stable returns that are still a big problem within the web3 space. KronosDAO solves this problem and more!

How Treasuries Create a Future For Start-Ups

Since the emergence of the cryptocurrency space on everyone's radar in 2017, liquidity generation events such as Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), Security Token Offerings (STOs), and others have been under scrutiny, especially by regulatory authorities. So much so that these events have been conduits for bad actors who collect funds, close shop, and disappear.

Treasuries solve the issue of transparency, safety, and security of investors' funds. The deployment of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) gives a mathematical and programmatic basis for investment and yield-generating activities.

These organizations are the next evolution in how start-ups will get funding and grow within the web3 space. A shift is prevalent in how projects now approach funding problems. Treasuries emphasize organic growth and stage-by-stage incubation. One more sign that the web3 space is maturing.

Based on this maturity, projects will now function in compliant ways that will give regulators in different countries the confidence to establish working environments that enable further innovation.

The days of the wild west of the web3 industry have ended. Industries are shifting towards web3 technologies because of the many advantages they offer.

The much-awaited glory moment of the space will occur as these shifts continue but will get driven by the utility and functionality that start-ups bring to the table. These web3 start-ups take up the gauntlet from the fintech industry. The fintech industry has its flaws because of the centralized nature of the technologies that drive it. Problems like security, downtime, and transparency have created nightmares for many people.

With the unique approach that projects like KronosDAO have towards web3 start-ups, the industry's future is bright as the world looks for the next big thing after Satoshi.

