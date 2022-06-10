Blockchain technology has developed exponentially over the last decade. Cryptocurrencies and token applications created a world no one could have imagined a few years ago. Today there are thousands of cryptocurrencies while new cryptocurrency applications and tokens are introduced daily.

A new reality has been created in the new digital world. People and entities in this world that use blockchain technology present solutions and ideas introducing different types of cryptocurrencies and tokens to invite a host of different people and entities to follow them.

Different types of cryptocurrencies and tokens help to distinguish their structure and usefulness. Types depend on factors such as how they are formulated or code design, application, and use case. So there are Coins, Payment tokens or Altcoins, Security tokens, Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs, DeFi Decentralized Finance tokens, Utility tokens, Exchange Tokens, Stablecoins, Asset-backed Tokens, Privacy tokens, etc.

The importance of community

Publishers, in each of these types, use cutting-edge technology to offer people and entities unique services and solutions to entice them to become owners of cryptocurrencies and tokens. The programming technology and the structure that will be used to create a token are extremely important in order to convince them to use it. However, more important for people to use blockchain technology is how to integrate these people into a community, which will be supported by a state-of-the-art ecosystem of cryptocurrencies and tokens. The real advantage when it comes to the long-term success of a market or product like crypto products lies in the community. A cryptocurrency, or token, is successful insofar as there is a community behind it.

A community is purely human cantered which means it is not driven by cutting-edge algorithms and programming. Therefore, the traditional perception of crypto creators, which says that users of cryptocurrencies and tokens will be attracted by impressive and functional crypto products developed with state-of-the-art technologies, is rather outdated. Thus it is crucial to be searched, for these variables that link people with an ecosystem of cryptocurrency and tokens.

Three preconditions for a community

There are at least three conditions under which, if fulfilled, people can be connected to a community over time.

The first concerns the creators, the leaders, and the group of an entity, in our case, the publishers and creators, that is, the leaders, and the group of an ecosystem that provides cryptocurrencies and tokens. They are the ones who will need to have a very strong resume based on a wide range of knowledge and credibility in order to build a good reputation. But above all, they are the ones who have to show that they care about people, their ambitions, and the goals of the community. People in a community want to know the roadmap that leadership will follow in order for the crypto product to be viable in the long run. Most importantly, leadership and team must demonstrate how the product can bring benefits to people by connecting the community to the ecosystem and the product provided.

And here comes the second condition regarding the benefits that everyone wants to achieve by participating in a community in an ecosystem of a product. No one participates in an ecosystem unless it benefits. However, the benefit has many dimensions since everyone in a community perceives it differently.

The term benefit for a community is multidimensional:

One dimension concerns those who participate in the community aiming only at the financial benefit by betting on the success of the crypto project. What they are looking for is the emotion they will feel if they achieve financial benefits through their participation in a successful project if the price of cryptocurrency or token rises. On the other side are those who also seek financial benefit using the function of crypto, they use it for example in the transactions they make in the community using cryptocurrencies, or they use applications with the smart contracts offered by the decentralized blockchain technology.

Another dimension concerns users participating in a community as part of their involvement in many other projects. In fact, their participation in a community is systematically re-evaluated at regular intervals in relation to the profits they make from the project. If they find that the project is going well, they strengthen their participation in the community. While if it does not go well then, they move away from the community.

The importance of the common ground of values

As there are different perceptions of what constitutes a benefit, in order to create a compact and long-lasting community, a way must be found where participants will perceive the benefit with common perception. And here is the third condition. In order to have a common understanding, it will be necessary to find a common ground of values for the members of the community. Values in which one party complements the other so that everyone co-forms a common ground of benefit acceptable to all.

Crypto products provided to the community have features such as: being able to potentially affect all individuals and entities, do not discriminate against people, penetrating through the same means and in the same way to all, can create irreversible results, eliminate intermediaries, etc. These characteristics are capable to create Values, for the members of a crypto community, which include, among others, the value of equality, meritocracy, transparency, innovation, fair distribution of the resulting profits, etc.

When the co-formation of a commonplace of values such as those mentioned above is achieved, even if the co-formation happens to be narrow, then a community can be created. A community that can and does promote the benefits of a product and an ecosystem, in a way that is common to all. When this happens the product provided as a cryptocurrency or a token creates timeless value for both the product and the community.

A community with a common ground has never been an easy task unless…

Is this happening today in the crypto and token market? The answer is that the creation of a community has never been an easy task. Those who participate in the crypto and tokens market hardly find a common ground of co-formation of the benefit that results from the new technologies of crypto and tokens. This is probably why we see huge price fluctuations in crypto products. But those who belong to a crypto community will need to complement each other, to agree on a common ground of values where the way of perceiving the benefit will be done in a common way.

If a community is hard to be created, then crypto and token publishers may need to look for established communities that are already successful in complementing and shaping a commonplace of value for the products and services they use or operate. Established communities of large corporations, organizations, or community foundations that generate social benefit. Because these established communities have indeed created those structures where the community that participates in them complements each other through the values they project. Thus, the established community has the ability to create a common ground for the perception of benefit.

The mechanism of escape from introversion

When a value of cryptocurrencies such as the “value of transparency” equates to the same “value of the transparency” of an existing established community of a commercial organization or institution, then, since there is a common ground of values, an alternative approach is: for the established community of a company or organization, publishers create cryptocurrencies and tokens only for that community, provided that everyone in that community supports common values through these crypto and tokens products and services, as everyone realizes the benefits with the same way.

Common values unleash enormous forces of expansion since crypto products that share common values with communities can be applied to hundreds of established communities. Perhaps the common values of existing crypto and token technology in existing established communities will be the next step for many of the existing tokens, cryptocurrencies, and communities to break out of the current spiral of introversion in which currently they find themselves.