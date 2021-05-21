The Hong Kong government is reportedly considering allowing its financial regulator to prohibit or restrict the operations of cryptocurrency businesses.
The Securities and Futures Commission would be able to prohibit licensed crypto asset service providers "when necessary," 8BTC tweeted Friday.
This would also apply to "associated entities" of these providers.
Carrying out crypto-related activities without a license is punishable with a fine of HK$5 million (~$640,000) and up to seven years in prison, 8BTC added.
This news comes soon after self-regulatory organizations in China reiterated their stance on banning crypto services. The National Internet Finance Association, the China Banking Association and the Payment and Clearing Association of China published a note confirming bans originally implemented in 2013 and 2017 that bar any services related to cryptocurrency transactions.
