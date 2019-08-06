- British tax authority are said to be requesting information from exchanges for crypto avoiders.
- The HMRC has asked the likes of; Coinbase, eToro and CEX.IO for customer transaction details.
The British tax authority, HM Revenue & Customs is reportedly pressuring cryptocurrency exchanges to provide details of customers’ names and transaction histories, citing unnamed industry sources.
HMRC is keen to claw back any unpaid taxes and are said to have sent out letters requesting information from exchanges. There were said to have been at least three exchanges operating in the UK; Coinbase, eToro and CEX.IO.
An industry insider was cited saying:
HMRC is looking to work with exchanges when it comes to finding information on people who have been buying and selling crypto. I think they will only go back a couple of years, two or three years.
