Hindenburg Research announced the launch of a Bounty Program to challenge Tether’s backing. The firm went ahead to post a tweet and a blog article to announce that their reward for the program is $1 Million. It also pointed at Tether’s secrecy behind its backing.

Hindenburg Challenges Tether’s Backing

Today, the NewYork based company, Hindenburg Research, said they would give $1M to whoever proves Tether’s backing. It named their new project ‘the Hindenburg Tether bounty program.’ Hindenburg is challenging Tether’s claims of poor transparency since the stablecoin is yet to explain its backing to the public.

The New York-based financial forensic research firm still doubts Tether’s backing due to its culture of information hoarding. Tether is a stablecoin due to its historical claims that it is equivalent to the US Dollar. The crypto company also said that it was backed by “Traditional currency” reserves. Since these claims were from years ago, Tether now claims that these reserves support only a tiny percentage.

The financial forensics firm added that while Tether is among the most extensive commercial powers, no major company claims to support it. Therefore, the full functionality of the ‘best’ Stablecoin is questionable.

Tether’s Continuous Scrutiny over Its Operations

It is not the first time that the operations of Tether and its associate companies have been in the limelight. On OCT. 15, 2021, The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it won a charge against Tether in a press release. Therefore, Tether was to pay $41 Million and desist from breaking the Commodities Exchange Act regulations.

Now, Hindenburg’s bounty program allows users to send information about Tether’s backing for a chance to win $1M. As per Hindenburg’s founder Nathan Anderson, Tether should publicly disclose their backing, or the new bounty project will do it. Anderson is confident that Tether is functioning in the shadows and may hurt many along the way.

Bans, Scrutiny and Regulations on Cryptos Increases

As the crypto adoption accelerates, some happenings like bans, continuous scrutiny, and the push for regulation outweigh it. Recently, the Asian economic powerhouse China said it would no longer tolerate crypto trades within its boundaries. It was not the first time for China to fight against cryptos, but maybe it’s last.

Other countries like the US are also formulating ways to deal with crypto ‘destruction’ of the financial landscape. In SEP. 2021, SEC chairman Gary Gensler said that his organization would bring enforcement to Stablecoins. He went ahead to describe them as ‘poker chips’ at the crypto Wild West’ casino gaming tables.’ However, this fight against crypto secrecy seems far from getting a conclusion.