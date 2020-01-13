Chinese Communist Party officials appear to be showing interest in digital currencies.

There is a high demand for a manual named “Digital Currency: A Reader for Cadres”.

A 200-page manual named “Digital Currency: A Reader for Cadres” entered its second printing in January, given the high increase of demand among Chinese officials. It is signalling interest from China’s government amid mixed views on regulations of cryptocurrencies.

It was first initially released in November and includes a comprehensive set of 23 articles, starting from the basics of digital currencies to their impact on global finance.

A reporter at Bloomberg, Yinan Zhao, was speaking on the cryptocurrency sector in China and explained: