HEX is an ERC20 token launched on the Ethereum network. HEX is designed to be a store of value to replace the Certificate of Deposit as the blockchain counterpart of that financial product used in traditional financial markets. HEX is also designed to leverage off the emerging DeFi (Decentralised Finance) ecosystem in cryptocurrencies within the Ethereum network

Cryptocurrency HEX is one of the weakest for the least year, but from Elliott wave perspective, we can see it finishing an A-B-C corrective decline from all-time highs. Wave C is a motive wave and it should be completed by a five-wave cycle of the lower degree and you can see, it can be now trading in final stages of wave 5 of C. From technical point of view, we can see it approaching important and strong 0.03 – 0.01 support zone at the former lower degree wave 2 and higher degree wave IV, from where we can expect a bullish reversal. However, keep in mind that bulls can be activated only if we see sharp or impulsive recovery back above 0.10 region.

