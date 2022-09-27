Cryptocurrency HEX is one of the weakest for the least year, but from Elliott wave perspective, we can see it finishing an A-B-C corrective decline from all-time highs.
Wave C is a motive wave and it should be completed by a five-wave cycle of the lower degree and you can see, it can be now trading in final stages of wave 5 of C.
From technical point of view, we can see it approaching important and strong 0.03 – 0.01 support zone at the former lower degree wave 2 and higher degree wave IV, from where we can expect a bullish reversal. However, keep in mind that bulls can be activated only if we see sharp or impulsive recovery back above 0.10 region.
HEX
HEX is an ERC20 token launched on the Ethereum network. HEX is designed to be a store of value to replace the Certificate of Deposit as the blockchain counterpart of that financial product used in traditional financial markets. HEX is also designed to leverage off the emerging DeFi (Decentralised Finance) ecosystem in cryptocurrencies within the Ethereum network
source: coinmarketcap
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed’s Powell calls for proper crypto regulations as Bitcoin price shoots beyond $20,000
Bitcoin price is exploring highs above $20,000 on Tuesday after holding support at $18,800 for nearly four days. Green sprouts are noticeable across the market, led by Uniswap price’s 16.70% move to $6.60
Ethereum price eyes $1,450 as post-Merge tax problems arise
Ethereum price shows a steady climb over the last twelve hours as a direct consequence of the sudden spike in Bitcoin price, which influences the whole crypto market.
XRP price cools off before preparing for its next 100% rally
XRP price shows an interesting development in the lower time frame that hints at a potential retracement. The higher time frame scenario also entertains the possibility of a deeper pullback after its recent explosive move.
MATIC Price Prediction: These signals are key to catching Polygon’s 20% rally
MATIC price continues to consolidate around the range low for more than a week and shows no signs of breaking out. Investors should pay close attention and anticipate the bullish resurgence, which could trigger an explosive move.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.