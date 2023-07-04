Winklevoss gives ultimatum to DCG's Barry Silbert
Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss has given Digital Currency Group and its CEO Barry Silbert a strongly-worded ultimatum — pay up or face a lawsuit.
In his second open letter addressed to Silbert this year, Winklevoss slammed the DCG boss for allegedly delaying the resolution process for Gemini's 232,000 Earn users through "abuse" of the mediation process.
Winklevoss says that around $1.2 billion in crypto is still owed to Gemini's Earn users ever since the collapse of Genesis earlier this year.
I write to inform you that your games are over,” Winklevoss said. “Enough is enough.
Earn Update: An Open Letter to @BarrySilbert pic.twitter.com/ErsYpcEjQD— Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) July 4, 2023
The Gemini co-founder has now given Silbert an ultimatum, accept his firm’s “best and final offer” by 4 pm ET on July 6 — or face a lawsuit on July 7.
BlackRock refiles for spot Bitcoin ETF
BlackRock refiled its spot Bitcoin ETF filing and named Coinbase as its previously-unstated 'surveillance-sharing' partner.
This news comes after a tumultuous week for would-be ETF filers. Citing improper paperwork, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission put a temporary halt on ETF applications from Blackrock, Ark, Valkyrie, WisdomTree, Invesco and others prompting a flurry of refiling activity.
Poly Network's losses may have been double than anticipated
Blockchain interoperability platform Poly Network may have lost more than $5 million in a hack that exploited Ethereum (ETH $1,958), (BNB $245) Chain, Polygon (MATIC $0.7040), Avalanche (AVAX $13.22), Optimism (OP), and five other blockchains.
According to the latest findings by security firm Beosin, attackers have stolen about $10 million after liquidating ETH from Poly Network. Nonetheless, they may have failed to liquidate about $260 million due to poor market liquidity.
It has been just under two years since Poly Network's last hack, wherein it lost an astonishing $600 million, thus becoming one of the largest bridge hacks in Web3 history.
