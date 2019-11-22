Bitcoin (-6.67%) dropped hard yesterday, piercing through the $8,000 level. The rest of the cryptocurrencies followed the same path with similar or higher strength. Ethereum (-8.51%), Bitcoin Cash(-9%), and Eos (-9.8%) being the most harmed by the selling pressure. Amidst of this read sea, LEOcoin shined with another 20.75% increase, its price approaching the $0.9. In the Ethereum token sector, we can see also heavy sells, although some movers can be spotted such as SEELE (+9.54%), MOF(+46%), FST(+45%), and BCZERO (+100.2%).
Fig 1 - 24H Crypto Heat Map
The Market capitalization of the crypto sector dropped with similar strength, and now is sitting at $106.523 billion (-6.54%). The traded volume grew heavily to 37.443 billion (+49%). The dominance of the Bitcoin is 65.58% and was not much affected by its large drop since all the sector dropped in sync.
Fig 2 - 24H Market Capitalization and traded volume
Hot News
Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) announced it would launch Bakkt BTC cash-settled Monthly Futures. The contract will be listed in the ICE Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
According to The Block, Binance's offices in Shangai were shut after suffering a police raid. Around 100 employees worked in that office. In a tweet dated Nov 20, Binance founder, CZ, stated that "office" and "headquarter" were outdated concepts.
Technical Analysis - Bitcoin
Chart 1 - Bitcoin 4H chart
In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin is having a massive drop, which it seems it is still in development. The price went as low as $7,374 before bouncing off. Still, the sales are heavy, and the price is approaching this level again. As we can see in the chart, the price is very close to the -3SD Bollinger line, which is extremely away from the mean value of the last 20 4H periods, but it is also indicative of the growing bearish momentum.
We can see in the graph that the price is approaching the levels reached at the end of October. Logic says this selloff doesn't take much further.
Chart 2 - Bitcoin Daily chart
Bitcoin is currently at a critical level. If the current levels don't hold, the price could visit the bottom of the wedge at $6.700.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|7280
|7,700
|8000
|6970
|8440
|6550
|8770
Ripple
Chart 3 - Ripple 4H Chart
Ripple descended with less momentum than the rest of the cryptocurrencies. The price has rebounded twice in its support of 0.238, after almost touching the -3SD line of the Bollinger bands. The price is now heading towards the central line. Looking at the MACD, it gives the impression that XRP is trying to make a bottom at these prices. The critical levels to observe are 0.249 to the upside and 0.238 to the downside.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|0.238
|0.245
|0.254
|0.227
|0.263
|0.218
|0.271
Ethereum
Chart 4 - Ethereum 4H Chart
Ethereum is fighting to keep the $157 level, after a sharp 9% drop from above $167. The price is extremely oversold and near the lows made at the end of October ($163). The logical path for ETH is a short-term bounce to $163 or above.
The scope for a potential continuation of the downfall is very short. The most critical level is $153. A break below this level will surely be followed by a sharp bounce since it is very likely there are lots of buying orders waiting below $153.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|157
|164
|170
|153
|176
|144
|184
Litecoin
Chart 5 Litecoin 4H Chart
Litecoin had a large drop after breaking the triangular formation. The price bounced off of the $48.5 level and is moving now in a range below $52. We can see on the chart that the price has exceeded the -3SD Bollinger line and now is moving to meet its mid-line. We can see that currently, LTC is moving close to the lows of October, so we estimate that there is not much room for more drops short-term.
|Supports
|Pivot
|Resistances
|50
|52.3
|54.5
|48
|57
|47.1
|58
Risk Warning: CFD and Spot Forex trading both come with a high degree of risk. You must be prepared to sustain a total loss of any funds deposited with us, as well as any additional losses, charges, or other costs we incur in recovering any payment from you. Given the possibility of losing more than your entire investment, speculation in certain investments should only be conducted with risk capital funds that if lost will not significantly affect your personal or institution’s financial well-being. Before deciding to trade the products offered by us, you should carefully consider your objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience. You should also be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BCH/USD slides under $220 as fresh losses target $200
Bitcoin Cash price is not slowing down in its downtrend momentum following Thursday’s rejection at $250. In an earlier published analysis, BCH was holding ground above $225. However, increasing bearish pressure has continued to press down on the vital support levels.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $50.00, as Binance DEX adds LTC support
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.2 billion, has been consolidating losses during early Asian hours. LTC/USD bottomed at $48.29 on Thursday and recovered to $50.15 by press time.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD unfazed by the double-bottom pattern, targets $150
The bearish wave across the crypto landscape on Thursday forced Ethereum through several vital levels. The consolidation above $170 became untenable with the jabs from the sellers increasing in intensity.
Tron price analysis: TRX/USD bears easy takeover as $0.0140 beckons
Tron continues to suffer below the descending trendline resistance. The downtrend has been painful for the bulls as their effort to defend key support areas such as $0.018, $0.015 have ended up down ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.