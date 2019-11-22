Bitcoin (-6.67%) dropped hard yesterday, piercing through the $8,000 level. The rest of the cryptocurrencies followed the same path with similar or higher strength. Ethereum (-8.51%), Bitcoin Cash(-9%), and Eos (-9.8%) being the most harmed by the selling pressure. Amidst of this read sea, LEOcoin shined with another 20.75% increase, its price approaching the $0.9. In the Ethereum token sector, we can see also heavy sells, although some movers can be spotted such as SEELE (+9.54%), MOF(+46%), FST(+45%), and BCZERO (+100.2%).

Fig 1 - 24H Crypto Heat Map

The Market capitalization of the crypto sector dropped with similar strength, and now is sitting at $106.523 billion (-6.54%). The traded volume grew heavily to 37.443 billion (+49%). The dominance of the Bitcoin is 65.58% and was not much affected by its large drop since all the sector dropped in sync.

Fig 2 - 24H Market Capitalization and traded volume

Hot News

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) announced it would launch Bakkt BTC cash-settled Monthly Futures. The contract will be listed in the ICE Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

According to The Block, Binance's offices in Shangai were shut after suffering a police raid. Around 100 employees worked in that office. In a tweet dated Nov 20, Binance founder, CZ, stated that "office" and "headquarter" were outdated concepts.

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Chart 1 - Bitcoin 4H chart

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin is having a massive drop, which it seems it is still in development. The price went as low as $7,374 before bouncing off. Still, the sales are heavy, and the price is approaching this level again. As we can see in the chart, the price is very close to the -3SD Bollinger line, which is extremely away from the mean value of the last 20 4H periods, but it is also indicative of the growing bearish momentum.

We can see in the graph that the price is approaching the levels reached at the end of October. Logic says this selloff doesn't take much further.

Chart 2 - Bitcoin Daily chart

Bitcoin is currently at a critical level. If the current levels don't hold, the price could visit the bottom of the wedge at $6.700.

Supports Pivot Resistances 7280 7,700 8000 6970 8440 6550 8770

Ripple

Chart 3 - Ripple 4H Chart

Ripple descended with less momentum than the rest of the cryptocurrencies. The price has rebounded twice in its support of 0.238, after almost touching the -3SD line of the Bollinger bands. The price is now heading towards the central line. Looking at the MACD, it gives the impression that XRP is trying to make a bottom at these prices. The critical levels to observe are 0.249 to the upside and 0.238 to the downside.

Supports Pivot Resistances 0.238 0.245 0.254 0.227 0.263 0.218 0.271

Ethereum

Chart 4 - Ethereum 4H Chart

Ethereum is fighting to keep the $157 level, after a sharp 9% drop from above $167. The price is extremely oversold and near the lows made at the end of October ($163). The logical path for ETH is a short-term bounce to $163 or above.

The scope for a potential continuation of the downfall is very short. The most critical level is $153. A break below this level will surely be followed by a sharp bounce since it is very likely there are lots of buying orders waiting below $153.

Supports Pivot Resistances 157 164 170 153 176 144 184

Litecoin

Chart 5 Litecoin 4H Chart

Litecoin had a large drop after breaking the triangular formation. The price bounced off of the $48.5 level and is moving now in a range below $52. We can see on the chart that the price has exceeded the -3SD Bollinger line and now is moving to meet its mid-line. We can see that currently, LTC is moving close to the lows of October, so we estimate that there is not much room for more drops short-term.

Supports Pivot Resistances 50 52.3 54.5 48 57 47.1 58

