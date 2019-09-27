Headlining the 2019 Litecoin Summit is former congressman Ron Paul

Cryptocurrency supporter and Fed critic Ron Paul is expected to grace the 2019 Litecoin Summit.

The summit will attract leaders from different fronts including sports, crypto, and fintech.

The upcoming Litecoin Summit is set to attract top individuals from the political arena, fintech, and the cryptocurrency industry. The former United States congressman and three times presidential candidate, Ron Paul will be speaking at the summit which will take place on October 28-29 in Las Vegas

Other guests expected at the 2019 Litecoin Summit range from sports personalities such as UFC Fighter, Ben Askren and Nascar Driver – Landon Cassil. The Americam football player CJ Sapong and the Baseball star Tyler Adkinson who is also a hedge fund manager will also join the summit.

Ron Paul is a renowned critic of the Federal Reserve; besides, he has written a book that talks about ending the Fed. He is also s stern supporter of cryptocurrencies. In a tweet to its followers on, Litecoin Foundation said: