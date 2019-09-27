Headlining the 2019 Litecoin Summit is former congressman Ron Paul

- Cryptocurrency supporter and Fed critic Ron Paul is expected to grace the 2019 Litecoin Summit.
- The summit will attract leaders from different fronts including sports, crypto, and fintech.
The upcoming Litecoin Summit is set to attract top individuals from the political arena, fintech, and the cryptocurrency industry. The former United States congressman and three times presidential candidate, Ron Paul will be speaking at the summit which will take place on October 28-29 in Las Vegas
Other guests expected at the 2019 Litecoin Summit range from sports personalities such as UFC Fighter, Ben Askren and Nascar Driver – Landon Cassil. The Americam football player CJ Sapong and the Baseball star Tyler Adkinson who is also a hedge fund manager will also join the summit.
Ron Paul is a renowned critic of the Federal Reserve; besides, he has written a book that talks about ending the Fed. He is also s stern supporter of cryptocurrencies. In a tweet to its followers on, Litecoin Foundation said:
“He's a former congressman, presidential candidate, and literally wrote the book on ending the Fed. Don't miss what crypto supporter @RonPaul has to say at the 2019 Litecoin Summit!”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: How low is BTC/USD going to fall after dropping below $8,000?
BTC/USD bears continue to have a relentless hold on the market. So far today, BTC/USD has dropped from $8,060 to $7,986.50. This follows a bearish Thursday, where the price fell from $8,440 to $8,057.25.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD keeps consolidating in a flag formation as bears take control
ETH/USD had a bearish start to the day as Ethereum keeps consolidating in a flag formation. The price has fallen from $166.25 to $164.80 so far today. The hourly breakdown shows us that ETH/USD was trending ...
IOTA Foundation partners up with Linux Foundation
IOTA has recently entered into a partnership with Linux Foundation as an approach to expand its reach in North America. IOTA Foundation will aid in the completion of a stack of technologies in the development of IoT, cloud integration and Edge.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD bearish flag pattern still in play for three straight days
Ripple is still grappling with the paralyzing bearish wave that swept across the market on Tue. Three days later, recovery has been shallow and the trend largely unchanged. The price action of Fri during the Asian has seen XRP correct lower 1.62%.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.