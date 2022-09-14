Bears have turned out to be more powerful than bulls, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
DOGE is not an exception to the rule as the price has gone down by 5.63%.
DOGE/USD chart byTradingView
The rate of DOGE keeps going down after the false breakout of the resistance level at $0.06531. The volume has increased, which means that the decline may continue. Respectively, the buyers might react if the price reaches the support at $0.058. DOGE is trading at $0.06039 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE as it has dropped almost 6% since yesterday.
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB is trading similar to DOGE as the price is also on its way to the support level at $0.00001171 on the daily chart. However, if the candle closes near the mentioned mark, one might expect a sharp drop and a breakout from the level.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001218 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
