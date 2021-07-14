The Hashdex Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Price Index Fund will use a portion of the management fee to buy carbon credits and will be available as of August on Brazilian stock exchange B3.
Brazil-based asset manager Hashdex will launch a fully bitcoin-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to neutralize carbon emissions, the company announced Tuesday.
The ETF will use a portion of the management fee to buy carbon credits and offset the carbon produced by the bitcoin (BTC, -2.29%) held in the fund, Roberta Antunes, chief of growth at Hashdex, told CoinDesk.
The product will be listed on Brazilian stock exchange B3 as of Aug. 4, Antunes said. Investors have until July 30 to secure the first shares of the Hashdex Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Price Index Fund (BITH11).
“We understand that bitcoin can contribute greatly to encouraging the use of clean energy around the world. We want to anticipate this movement and offer investors a product that stimulates the sustainable potential of this asset,” said Antunes. She added that the company has the support of the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI).
According to Hashdex, CCRI will produce annual reports containing calculations and estimates of energy consumption and carbon emissions relating to the mining process of all bitcoins acquired by BITH11.
Based on the calculations, the ETF will reduce its carbon footprint and seek to invest in stocks that make it feasible to maintain the environment, said Antunes. She said Hashdex will rely on CCRI’s assistance in selecting potential partners and projects that aim to reduce the environmental impact in Brazil and worldwide.
XP, Itaú BBA and Banco Genial will be the coordinators of the new ETF offering, according to Hashdex.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Stellar may briefly rebound before resuming 30% decline
XLM price triggered a larger symmetrical triangle pattern on July 7 while trading in a descending channel since June 30. For now, the longer-term outlook remains bearish, but there is evidence that Stellar may be on the cusp of a mild rebound on the intra-day charts that could test the channel’s upper trendline or even the 50 six-hour simple moving average (SMA).
SafeMoon teeters on the edge of a 50% decline
SafeMoon price action reflects the general lack of direction in the cryptocurrency complex, showing no commitment or energy. However, the descending triangle pattern proposes a clear roadmap for SAFEMOON, placing the risk to the downside and forecasting a potentially large loss if the bearish pattern resolves to the downside.
Dogecoin price with its back to the wall, as DOGE edges closer to an 80% decline
Dogecoin price has featured an uneventful investment environment since the June 25 rebound high as May’s descending trend line has successfully halted each daily rally attempt.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu is one of the most bullish cryptos in the market
Shiba Inu price is plotting an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, offering a unique opportunity for investors to participate in a newer digital asset with a timely, high probability entry point.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.