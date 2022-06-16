Despite the oversold market, most of the coins have continued their drop.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest loser today as the decline of the main crypto has accounted for 3.67%.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the $20,000 mark, which means that bulls are not going to give up so easy. In addition, the selling volume is declining, confirming bears' weakness. If the daily candle remains above $21,000, there are chances to see the further correction to the $23,000 zone.
Bitcoin is trading at $21,302 at press time.
SOL/USD
The rate of Solana (SOL) has gone down by only 0.55% since yesterday.
SOL/USD chart by TradingView
Solana (SOL) has not gone below the recently formed level at $26. At the moment, the rate is stuck in the narrow range between the support and the resistance at $32.32. All in all, a local rise is possible if buyers return the price to the vital $30 mark.
SOL is trading at $28.82 at press time.
AVAX/USD
Avalanche (AVAX) is no exception to the rule, falling by 2.21%.
AVAX/USD chart by TradingView
AVAX has made a false breakout of the $14.58 mark against the high trading volume. Currently, traders should pay close attention to the $16 mark. If buyers can fix the rate above it, it might be a prerequsite for the test of the resistance at $17.30 shortly.
AVAX is trading at $15.71 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
