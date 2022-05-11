Despite the market bouncing back, most of the coins remain in the red zone. Cardano (ADA) is the only exception to the rule, rising by 1.63%.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
DOGE has continued yesterday's drop, falling by 1.46%.
DOGE/USD chart by Trading View
DOGE has made a false breakout of the vital mark at $0.10 on the daily chart. The rise has been supported by the increased buying trading volume, which means that the growth may continue. If the daily candle fixes near the blue resistance level at $0.1220, there is a chance of seeing a market reversal.
DOGE is trading at $0.1156 at press time.
SHIB/USD
Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB is going up, rising by 6.23% over the last 24 hours.
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB has come back above the level at $0.00001695 and is now on the way to the nearest resistance at $0.00001837. The growth is accompanied by high volumes, which confirms buyers' power. In this case, the further rise may lead to the test of the $0.000020 zone.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001765 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why you should not buy the dip on Cardano yet
Cardano price has been on a massive downswing while all the altcoins were rallying. The recent bearish onslaught has made things worse for ADA holders but a further move to the downside is yet to come.
Why Shiba Inu price could sneak in a 35% rally amid the bearish market sentiment
Shiba Inu price shows the formation of an initial range that could allow investors an opportunity to accumulate. After a bounce off stable support levels, the emerging rally is likely to push SHIB beyond the range high.
BNB price collects liquidity for an upswing to $375
BNB price followed the broader cryptocurrency and risk-on markets to a major route yesterday. Binance Coin experienced a major collapse, falling more than 17%. However, buys have returned, and volume is increasing - giving bulls hope.
ApeCoin price hints at diminishing returns for several weeks
ApeCoin price could go range bound and produce further drops throught spring and summer. There may be better performing digital assets in the coming weeks to keep an eye on. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $12.
Bitcoin: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50bps hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.