Bitcoin added 0.6% on Thursday, ending the day around $28,600, a modest gain but a significant intraday win. Bitcoin managed to find support near $25K on Thursday morning, reversing a multi-day decline. Since the start of the day on Friday, the rate has moved back above $30.5K (+6.9%). This could be both the start of an extended buying wave and a trap for the bulls.
After serious oversold previous days, altcoins rose at a double-digit pace in the last 24 hours. Ethereum is adding 16%, once again above $2K. The top 10 other leading altcoins are soaring from 25% (Solana) to 41.4% (Cardano).
Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, jumped 14% overnight to $1.32 trillion. The bitcoin dominance index lost 0.3 percentage points to 44.4% due to weaker altcoins.
The cryptocurrency fear and greed index was down 2 points to 10 by Friday and remains in “extreme fear”, but it largely ignores the optimism of recent hours. Thus, the indicator’s current low levels might also attract “buy when you are scared” buyers.
Do Kwon, head of Terraform Labs, presented a recovery plan for the UST stablecoin. Against this backdrop, the cryptocurrency LUNA lost nearly 100% of its value. The Terra blockchain has halted. According to media reports, Do Kwon was previously behind Basis Cash – another failed stablecoin blockchain project.
The USDT stablecoin price tested the $0.94 level on Thursday amid market turbulence. Paolo Ardoino, technical director of issuer Tether, said the company has enough reserves to buy back all assets at a 1:1 ratio to the US dollar.
Tron founder Justin Sun saw signs of an imminent attack on the USDD algorithmic stack coin launched on the Tron network in May. Sun announced a $2 billion allocation from the TRON DAP Reserve organisation to prevent such a scenario.
