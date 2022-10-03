The Financial Stability Oversight Council released a report highlighting the risks of unregulated cryptocurrencies.

Crypto assets’ value being set by speculation over grounded fundamentals was cited as a cause for regulation.

The council recommended CFTC to be one of the regulators for the crypto market.

The Crypto market’s regulation has been a long-standing discussion with no clear answer appearing still. While the likes of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) deal with certain aspects of the crypto market as they see fit, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has also been regulating the market in its own way.

Thus, the United States Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) has come up with a report suggesting what should be done and how.

FSOC trying to save the day

In a new report from the council, cryptocurrencies have been deemed as assets that could pose risks to the entire financial system. According to the council, the unregulated growth of the asset class is the actual problem here. The FSOC report read,

“The rapid growth of digital asset activities, including stablecoins and lending and borrowing on digital assets trading platforms, is an important emerging vulnerability.”

The sudden fall in price, constant market crashes, funding mismatches, leveraged trading and financial exposures between crypto firms were cited as risks to the financial system.

The report further stated that beyond the gap in the regulation of crypto assets, it is the lack of consistency and uniform regulation for the crypto firms that could allow them to exploit the regulatory loopholes.

Furthermore, the FSOC’s concern also arises from the fact that the price and value of cryptocurrencies are driven by speculation and not grounded in fundamental economics. The same reason has also been cited by other regulatory bodies in the past.

Who should be responsible?

While the FSOC did not outright give a name as to which regulatory body should lead the space, it did state that CFTC could be one of the bodies. This is because it already holds significant authority over the crypto market.

Earlier this week, the CFTC not only penalized bZeroX, LLC with a $250k fine but also filed the first of its kind lawsuit against a DAO, establishing its authority.

The FSOC also suggested that legislation should be passed to determine which regulatory body should be the primary authority when it comes to cryptocurrencies.

In a statement, the Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said,