Grayscale releases a report detailing over $1.97 billion in value for its Bitcoin (BTC) investment trust

American digital asset manager Grayscale detailed a large part of its portfolio is in Bitcoin.

Grayscale holds some $1.97 billion in Bitcoin, $41.4 million in Ethereum Classic and also holds; ETH, XRP and Zcash.

Grayscale, the U.S. based digital asset manager has released a report detailing that out of the firm’s $2.1 billion of assets under management, a whopping $1.97 billion is in it Bitcoin (BTC) investment trust.

The Bitcoin (BTC) trust according to the data report, is responsible for some 94% of the firm’s total assets under management. Elsewhere, Grayscale also noted that its Bitcoin Cash (BCH) trust is worth $6.7 million and its Ethereum (ETH) trust $13 million, and also the XRP trust is worth $5.7 million.

Grayscale’s second-biggest trust is denominated in Ethereum Classic (ETC), worth $41.3 million. Furthermore, they have some $11.3 million in Zash (ZEC).