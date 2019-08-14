Grayscale Investments, LLC believes Bitcoin can act as a hedge against the U.S. - China trade conflict

Asset management firm Grayscale Investments, LLC believes released a report on Bitcoin as a hedging tool.

Grayscale Investments, LLC, the asset management firm based in New York has published a report on where they requested fund managers to include Bitcoin (BTC) into their portfolio as heading tool against the risks of US-China trade war.

They defined the cryptocurrency as “an exciting financial technology and investment opportunity,” Grayscale believes that Bitcoin the capacity to act as a hedge against the delaying economic tension.

Grayscale’s report detailed: