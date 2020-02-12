Grayscale Investments’ Barry Silbert: Bitcoin mining shifts from China to North America

- China controls at least two-thirds of Bitcoin mining processing power.
- Bitcoin mining shift from China to North America could be supported by lower temperatures in places like Canada.
A report published on Reuters on Tuesdays says that the World’s largest cryptocurrency asset manager. Grayscale Investment predicts that there is likely to be a shift in digital asset mining from China to North America.
The remarks were made by the founder of Grayscale, Barry Silbert during an online presentation to the investors. However, Silbert did not mentioned what would be the course of the shift. Despite that, China remains to be the largest cryptocurrency mining destination in the world. A research released last year shows that China’s Bitcoin miners control about two-thirds of the network processing.
Demand for mining equipment has also increased greatly with the largest number of coins coming from China. Silber told the investors:
What I have seen recently, probably over the past three to six months, is a real growing shift towards attempts to move a lot of that activity outside of China into specifically the U.S. and Canada.
The world’s largest manufacturer of mining equipment come from China. Bitmain deals with Bitcoin mining software and attempted to go public last year but the plan backfired mainly due to internal management disputes. Another firm Canaan (CAN.O) also tried an initial public offering that did not get a good response from the investors.
Grayscale is tasked with overseeing over $3.1 billion in cryptoassets. It is focusing on attracting key players under its wings. In January, Grayscale was granted the status of a reporting company by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
