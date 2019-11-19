Publicly traded Bitcoin (BTC) fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) filed Form 10 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to become the first crypto fund to report to regulator.
Grayscale announced in a blog post published on Nov. 19 that, if the filing will be deemed effective by the SEC, several aspects of the fund’s operations could change.
In the event of approval
The firm notes that, if the regulator deems the filing effective, the structure of the trust will remain the same and it will not be added to a national securities exchange. However, there will be some changes to Grayscale’s scope and operations.
Should the SEC accept Grayscale’s filing, it would designate the fund as an SEC reporting company and obligate it to register its shares under the Exchange Act. Furthermore, as many institutions block investors from considering trusts based on SEC-approval, Grayscale’s eligible investor audience could widen. The SEC’s auditing standards would also be applied to Grayscale.
The firm also noted that accredited investors will benefit if the filing is approved:
“Accredited investors who have previously purchased shares in the Trust’s private placement would have an earlier liquidity opportunity, as the statutory holding period of their private placement shares would be reduced from 12 to 6 months.”
Grayscale is not the only fund seeking to give investors easy exposure to Bitcoin. As Cointelegraph reported in September, investment management firm VanEck also launched its own Bitcoin trust, and issued just four Bitcoins during the first week of operation.
Grayscale sees record inflow
Grayscale’s regulatory foray follows a record year for the trust, which saw inflows of $254 million in total investment into its products in the third quarter of 2019. Q3 2019 marked the highest demand for the company’s offerings since its establishment, making a threefold quarter-on-quarter increase from $84.8 million in Q2 2019.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD starts recovery after two bearish days?
After a second straight bearish day wherein the price of BTC/USD dropped from $8,170.75 to $8,122.85, the bulls have started the recovery process in the early hours of Wednesday. BTC/USD finds strong support at $8,110 and $7,900.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD $0.26 and $0.28 hurdles must come down
The last couple of days have been tough on many cryptocurrencies including XRP. Ripple remained depressed following the slide on Friday. The weekend session was characterized by low trading activity leading to consolidation between $0.26 and $0.27.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD extends the decline below $180.00
Ethereum, now the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $19.3 billion, has recovered from the recent low of $174.62, though it is still 3.5% lower from this time on Monday.
Report: Majority Chinese companies falsely claim of using blockchain technology
According to a Chinese news program Focus Report, around 32,000 Chinese companies claim to be using blockchain technology. Reportedly, the number is not even 10% of that. CCTV, a state television broadcaster in ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.