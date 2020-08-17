The company also happened to clear a Nasdaq and NYSE listing requirement in the process.
Grayscale Investments, the asset manager behind the world’s largest Bitcoin trust, announced that its Bitcoin Cash Trust and Litecoin Trust are eligible for deposit at the Depository Trust Company, the largest securities depository in the world.
The Depository Trust Company (often shortened to DTC) was founded in 1973 and is based in New York. It holds securities worth $54.2 trillion as of July 31, 2017. By clearing the bar to deposit here, Grayscale also happens to meet a requirement for being listed on major stock exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.
Grayscale announced on August 17 that shares from the firm’s Bitcoin Cash Trust will be available on over-the-counter, or OTC, markets under the BCHG ticker. The Litecoin Trust’s shares will use the ticker LTCN.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple sets out his plan to reach the moon
At the same time that the crypto market seems to be in the middle of a slowdown, the news related to the crypto industry continues to add up to positive news.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stays directionless near $0.30
After rising to its highest level since February at $0.3262 earlier in the month, Ripple (XRP/USD) staged a correction and seems to have found support near $0.27. Following that drop, Ripple has gone into a ...
ETH/USD stretches lower toward $420, still up more than 8% weekly
After reaching its highest level in more than two years near $445 on Friday, Ethereum (ETH/USD) has gone into a consolidation phase over the weekend. The pair lost 1.4% on Saturday and was last seen losing 2.3% on ...
Cardano Market Update: Bulls stay in control as staked ADA count crosses ten billion
With over ten billion ADA being staked and more than 920 active staking pools, Cardano appears to have reached a new milestone. After the recent Shelley upgrade, users have been able to stake their ADA ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.