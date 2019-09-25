A well-known cryptographer has poured cold water on fresh fears that recent advances in quantum computing could endanger Bitcoin (BTC) security.
Bitcoin versus Google’s “quantum supremacy”
In a Twitter discussion on Sept. 24, ex-Bitcoin Core developer Peter Todd led the criticism, which followed claims from Google it had achieved “quantum supremacy.”
In a paper seen by the Financial Times, the tech giant said it had created a computer that solved an equation which would otherwise take 10,000 years in just 3 minutes 20 seconds.
“To our knowledge, this experiment marks the first computation that can only be performed on a quantum processor,” the publication quoted the paper as saying.
Quantum computing has previously formed an area of contention for cryptocurrency proponents. In 2017, for example, experts dispelled myths that such machines could undermine the security of the Bitcoin blockchain.
“Nowhere near breaking cryptography”
Similarly, Todd now concluded that financial impediments to Google’s latest creation alone would keep Bitcoin free from potential trouble.
“It means nothing because Google's quantum breakthrough is for a primitive type of quantum computing that is nowhere near breaking cryptography,” he wrote about the new achievement.
He added:
“We still don't even know if it's possible to scale quantum computers; quite possible that adding qbits will have an exponential cost.”
Earlier this month, details emerged that the United States’ National Security Agency, or NSA, was attempting to research and create quantum-resistant cryptography.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price update: The precarious journey to $4,000 just began says, Peter Schiff
The resistance level at $8,800 has proven to be a hard nut to crack. The retreat after failing to break above this level is seeing Bitcoin target the support targets at $8,200 and $8,000 respectively.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD recovers 3% from recent lows, still under pressure
EOS lost over 23% of its value in recent 24 hours. Despite rather slow movement during early Asian hours, the coin managed to recover from the lows and gained about 3% since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin market overview: Bulls fight to re-enter the Bollinger Bands
Litecoin fell victim to the general plunge in the market and Bitcoin’s epic slump to levels around $8,135. The Tuesday American session drop smashed past several key support areas.
Ethereum bears hit the pause button as ETH/USD recovers above $167.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $17.8 billion has been moving down in sync with the market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is hovering around $167.70, off the recent low touched at $155.62.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.