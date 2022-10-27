- The node hosting service from Google will minimize node operations need for web3 developers.
- Earlier this month, Google partnered with Coinbase to enable crypto payments for its cloud services.
- Between September 2021 and June 2022, Google invested over $1.5 billion into blockchain companies.
Google being one of the biggest companies in the world, holds a considerable influence over people. Thus, its advent into the blockchain and web3 space also draws significant attention to the sector, which is what the current situation stands to be.
Google for Ethereum
Google announced the launch of its new fully managed node-hosting service for blockchains called the Blockchain Node Engine.
This service will provide significant support to web3 companies that require dedicated nodes for relaying transactions, deploying smart contracts and more. The Blockchain Node Engine’s services allow companies to cut down on node operations.
Explaining the same, Google’s announcement read,
“Today, manually deploying a node is a time-intensive process that involves provisioning a compute instance, installing an Ethereum client (e.g. geth), and waiting for the node to sync with the network. Syncing a full node from the first block (i.e., “genesis”) can take several days. Google Cloud’s Blockchain Node Engine can make this process faster and easier by allowing developers to deploy a new node with a single operation, and specify the desired region and network (mainnet, testnet).”
Developers on the Ethereum blockchain will be the first to provision fully managed nodes with secure blockchain access.
Google and blockchains
The company’s foray into the blockchain space is not recent. Between September 2021 and June 2022, Google poured about $1.5 billion into the blockchain industry. This investment was mostly concentrated on four companies: Fireblocks, Dapper Labs, Voltage and Digital Current Group.
Furthermore, the company is leaning into the crypto space as just this month, Google signed a deal with Coinbase. This would enable Google Cloud users to pay for the service using cryptocurrencies.
Google’s affiliation with the crypto space is a huge advantage for cryptocurrencies as the tech giant’s presence in the mainstream industry will propel the crypto market into a wider audience base.
