One little-noticed effect of the terraUSD (UST) collapse relates to Lido, a liquid staking protocol, Goldman Sachs said in a report Friday, and shows how the connections between decentralized finance (DeFi) applications amplify systemic risk.
Lido is a DeFi app that allows ether (ETH) holders to set tokens aside to validate transactions while also earning yield. Investors receive a staked ether token (stETH) at a ratio of 1:1, and can use it as lending collateral or across supported trading pools, the bank said.
The collapse in UST hit stETH, with the token trading at a 4.5% discount to ETH, Goldman said. That’s because stETH holders were able to convert their tokens into bonded ether (bETH) and earn rewards on Terra’s Anchor Protocol. As a result stETH was vulnerable to Terra blockchain halts, which impact withdrawals, according to the report.
This event is important because Lido has one-third of all staked ether deposited in it and shows how “DeFi’s compostability can theoretically increase systemic risk,” the bank said.
DeFi is an umbrella term used for lending, trading and other financial activities carried out on a blockchain, without traditional intermediaries.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Another Terra's LUNA price failed recovery attempt causes uproar in the crypto community
Several whistleblowers have contacted Terra community member “FatMan” and revealed details of Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon’s monthly payments to quantitative trading firm Jump Crypto and their role in the crash of UST. Proposal 1299 has failed to fuel a recovery in Terra’s LUNA price.
Ethereum Merge could be delayed one more time, here's why
Ethereum's difficulty bomb is scheduled to explode in August 2022 and slow down the ETH blockchain. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the altcoin, warned that a change in plans could result in a delay in the Ethereum Merge.
ApeCoin price could double as summer rally kicks in
ApeCoin (APE) price is set to rally back towards more common levels from before when dollar strength kicked in at the beginning of this month. Expect to see APE price return to the 23.6% and the 38.2% Fibonacci level.
Cardano whales enter buying spree before the Vasil hard fork
Cardano price is showing an interesting set up as it struggles to make a move above a crucial support level. A rejection here could lead to a buying opportunity for patient investors before ADA explodes.
Bitcoin: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.