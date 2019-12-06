Gold Price News & Forecast: XAU/USD - This is what first Lagarde’s speech means for Gold

Gold: a break above 1494 is a medium term buy signal
Spot Gold in a sideways trend but approaching key resistance at 1488/92.
Silver also very much in a sideways trend with no clear trend today or trade signals but watch key resistance at 1696/99.
Daily Analysis
Gold minor resistance at 1476/77 but above here retests this week's high at 1484. Try shorts at 1488/92 with stops above & again at 1494. A break higher is a medium term buy signal.
We bottomed exactly at first support at 1472/71. On further losses look for good support at 1466/64. Longs need stops below 1462. Read more...
This is what first Lagarde’s speech means for Gold
In November, Lagarde delivered her first speech as the ECB President. Will she follow in Draghi’s footsteps? But what should gold investors expect from her?
Key Takeaways from Lagarde’s Speech
Recently, we have focused on the U.S. economy and the recession in its manufacturing sector. But let’s not forget about Europe, whose economy is even weaker, and the monetary policy even more absurd. Two weeks ago, Christine Lagarde delivered her first policy speech as President of the European Central Bank.
First of all, Lagarde essentially confirmed the ECB’s dovish stance. The financial markets expect the easy monetary stance to last for years and Lagarde did nothing to change these expectations. Read more...
Gold trades with modest losses below $1475 level, NFP in focus
Gold edged lower during the early European session on Friday and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1472-71 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
Having failed ahead of the 100-day SMA support-turned-resistance earlier this week, the precious metal struggled to attract any meaningful buying and seemed rather unaffected by persistent uncertainty over the US-China trade negotiations.
The recent improvement in the global risk sentiment, supported by renewed trade optimism following the US President Donald Trump's remarks that talks with China were going very well, was seen as one of the key factors weighing on the safe-haven precious metal. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1474
|Today Daily Change
|-1.98
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1475.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1465.11
|Daily SMA50
|1482.46
|Daily SMA100
|1486.95
|Daily SMA200
|1404.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1480.39
|Previous Daily Low
|1472.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1466.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1450.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1477.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1475.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1472.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1468.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1464.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1479.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1483.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1487.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
