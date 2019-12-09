Weldon: This Opportunity Here Is As Good As It Gets… We’re Playing Gold and Silver Very Aggressively

Mike Gleason: It is my privilege now to welcome back our good friend Greg Weldon, CEO and president of Weldon Financial. Greg has decades of market research and trading experience specializing in the metals and commodity markets and even authored a book back in 2016 titled Gold Trading Boot Camp where he accurately predicted the implosion of the US credit market and urged people to buy gold when it was only $550 an ounce.

He's made a lot of great calls right here on this podcast this year and it's great to have him back on with us. Greg, thanks for the time again and welcome. How are you?

Greg Weldon: I'm great, Mike. My pleasure, anytime. You do a great job, so I'm always happy to contribute.

Mike Gleason: Well, it's great to get people like you on as frequently as we have. We're very fortunate, so thank you. Well, Greg as we're talking here on Wednesday afternoon, the stock markets sold off yesterday and we got a rally in metals, this morning is as if by magic in the equity markets are levitating and metals are being sold.

Some unnamed official reportedly said the U.S. and China are close to a trade deal. Where have we heard that before? The sort of rumor of an imminent deal on trade has been floated about 84 times over the past couple of years now and somehow the markets appear to keep buying it every time. We aren't sure why real people would still be responding to this news. Are the algorithms completely in control of things here, Greg, what's going on? Read more...

What will push gold higher?

Gold has one of the strongest seasonal patterns of any asset for the months of January and February. Why is this? Well, part of the reason for this gold strength is that gold purchases are made ahead of the lunar New Year. In the last 10 years gold has climbed an average of 3.40% in January, rising in January for the last seven years in a row. February has a 10 year average increase of 1.64% as well. So, if there was ever a good time to buy gold January the 01 has made for a great first trade of the year for the last 7 years in a row. It has been the gift that just keeps giving. However, what about the fundamental picture for gold?

Gold (XAUUSD) is paired with the USD, so any positive US economic data supports the USD and weighs on gold. In order for the fundamental picture for gold to come into play we need a weak USD. So, for this coming week, if the Federal Reserve are bearish, that will support gold. If the US-China trade war takes a turn for the worst, that will support gold. If we get a run of weak US economic data, then that too will support gold. Read more...

Gold trend is still bearish targeting lower levels

The Gold has formed a swing to the upside – towards 1480 but couldn't proceed. 1475-80 is the zone where the price might reject again.

However if we don't see a retracement to 1475, pay attention to 1468-70 as we might see a rejection over there too. Targets are 1465, 1457 and 1451. Break of 1451 is aiming for 1444. Only a bounce above 1483 will be bullish targeting 1489 and 1502. Read more...