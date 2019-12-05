Game planning for December gold markets
The iffy outlook for a US-China trade deal and the weaker US economic data has seen an increase in Fed rate cut bets are nearing in on a 50 % chance of a rate cut in June 2020.
While the tight inverse correlation with trade talk headlines will continue to ping-pong prices around current ranges. With the equity market at the highs and valuations starting to look stretched, it makes sense to consider buying gold as the SPX index has gained nearly 25 % this year and it would suggest profit taking will remain on the cards.
In addition, there could be a reluctance for bond desks to short markets given the seasonality drop in primary issues in December and that should keep top side US yields in check. Read more...
Is a Local Top in Gold At Hand?
In yesterday’s analysis on gold price in December 2019, we wrote that while the outlook for the yellow metal for the following months was bearish, it was bullish for the short term. And indeed – gold, silver, and mining stocks rallied. In fact, the rally continues in today’s pre-market session. As it’s happening even without a decline in the USD Index, many investors might think that something more than a short-term rally is actually taking place. But is that really the case?
The odds are that it’s not, and that we’re actually seeing a business-as-usual kind of situation. That is if one knows the details of the gold trading business.
The key detail in the current gold-USD dynamics is its shape and strength during the final part of the moves in both USD and gold. Long story short, gold tends to react much more to the final moves in the USD Index than to the ones that we see initially or in the middle of the USD movement. Read more...
Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support
Gold struggled to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1475 region.
Following the previous session's rejection slide from the vicinity of the 100-day SMA support-turned-resistance, a subdued US dollar demand extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity during the Asian session on Thursday.
Focus remains on trade developments
The greenback remained on the defensive in the wake of Wednesday's disappointing macro releases, showing that private-sector employers added 67K jobs in November and the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI fell more-than-expected to 53.9. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1474.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1474.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1464.71
|Daily SMA50
|1483.03
|Daily SMA100
|1486.65
|Daily SMA200
|1403.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1484.06
|Previous Daily Low
|1471.5
|Previous Weekly High
|1466.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1450.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1476.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1479.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1469.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1464.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1457.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1482.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1489.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1494.68
