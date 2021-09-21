Cryptocurrencies overall were on the defensive during Monday, primarily under the influence of very vulnerable global risk conditions.

The slide in equity markets maintained the risk of position liquidation and there were further concerns over the regulatory threat.

Bitcoin continued to lose ground with a slide to lows just below $42,500 around the New York open. Recoveries struggled to make headway and settled above $43,500 at the US close.

There was another slide in Asia on Tuesday with bitcoin sliding to near $40,000 amid liquidity concerns before a rebound to above $42,000.

Ether initially dipped sharply to lows near $2,900 with a further slide to $2,800 in Asia before regaining to challenge the $3,000 level.