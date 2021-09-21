Cryptocurrencies overall were on the defensive during Monday, primarily under the influence of very vulnerable global risk conditions.
The slide in equity markets maintained the risk of position liquidation and there were further concerns over the regulatory threat.
Bitcoin continued to lose ground with a slide to lows just below $42,500 around the New York open. Recoveries struggled to make headway and settled above $43,500 at the US close.
There was another slide in Asia on Tuesday with bitcoin sliding to near $40,000 amid liquidity concerns before a rebound to above $42,000.
Ether initially dipped sharply to lows near $2,900 with a further slide to $2,800 in Asia before regaining to challenge the $3,000 level.
XLM price has nowhere to go but up, as Stellar bulls anticipate 23% gains
XLM price sliced through crucial footholds as it collapsed on Sep 20. This downswing has pushed Stellar to a perfect launching platform. XLM price dropped roughly 17% over the past 48H slicing through two crucial barriers and retesting another.
Solana continues to capture investor interest despite recent denial of service attack
Solana faced a major roadblock last week which witnessed its network go offline for over 17 hours. Despite the outage, SOL continued to gain traction among institutional investors as it recorded inflows of nearly $5 million last week.
AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
Coinbase halts lending program after SEC threatened to sue
Coinbase has decided to cancel its cryptocurrency lending program shortly after the United States Securities & Exchange Commission decided to go after the digital asset firm. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the agency planned to sue Coinbase.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.