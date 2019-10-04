Global Markets Preview: October 2019 - Relief In-Sight for BTC

Bitcoin October Outlook: Relief In-Sight

The September selloff-related negative sentiment seems carried into early October trading, while bitcoin stabilized at around 8000 USD levels. OKEx Technicals maintains their views on bitcoin, believing that BTC’s real support would be in the 7500 to 8000 area, which is the two major levels back in May and June, they also believe that bitcoin may need further consolidations at current levels before starting a new trend.

The daily OKEx’s BTC Long/Short Ratio could support that argument. The Ratio hovered at the 0.93 area which is the all-time low, it indicates that traders with long positions could have higher potential profits. If the Ratio continues to go lower, we could see a bigger rebound of the prices of bitcoin in the near term.

Figure 8: OKEx’s BTC Long/Short Daily Ratio

However, the recent price actions and trade volume seems developing a divergence (figure 9), which could worry some of the bitcoin bulls.

Figure 9: BTCUSDT Daily Chart

Altcoin Strategy: LINKUSDT

Many of the altcoins have been underperforming bitcoin after the September selloff and yet to recover, but Chainlink is one of the exceptions. LINKUSDT has rebounded to the pre-selloff levels and traded above the 10, 20 and 50-SMA, while BTCUSDT, LTCUSDT, and other major pairs still traded way below major moving averages. LINKUSDT seems also formed a double bottom pattern, indicating a change in trend from bearish to bullish. If the momentum continues, the pair could be on the way to retest the 50% Fibonacci retracement at around 2.12.

Figure 10: LINKUSDT Daily Chart

Future Macro Events to Watch

Oct. 10: The US-China trade talks will resume. Officials from both countries are set to meet in Washington for two days trying to solve the long-standing trade dispute. This comes right before the deadline for imposing new tariffs on 250 billion USD worth of Chinese goods, set by US President Donald Trump. However, the worsening situation in Hong Kong could jeopardize the talks.

Oct. 14: Representatives from Libra Association could meet in Geneva to review a charter for the Association and appoint a board of directors. WSJ reports that financial partners of Facebook-led Libra such as Visa and Mastercard, are reconsidering their involvement following a series of criticism from the US and EU regulators.

Oct. 14 (As soon as): The US Securities and Exchange Commission is set to give its verdict on Bitwise’s bitcoin ETF proposal as soon as October 14. In an interview, the company’s Head of Research Matt Hougan said there were two applications, one was an index-based ETF tracking, and the other one was a physically-backed bitcoin ETF, and it proposes to hold bitcoin with an insured regulated third-party custodian.

Oct. 19: Deadline of MPs from the UK Parliament to pass a new Brexit deal or approve a no-deal Brexit. MP Johnson insisted he will not ask for a further extension if no deal is reached and said the UK will leave the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a deal. Meanwhile, Johnson has set out new proposals for Brexit, however, it remains in question on how the new proposal could gain solid support among the Conservative, and some of the EU officials have already said Johnson’s proposals are still unacceptable.

Oct. 31: The US Federal Reserve interest rate decision due. At the time of writing, markets expect the Fed will have 75% of the chance to lower the target rate by another 25 bps. While 25% of the chance of lowering the interest rates by 50 bps.

Oct. 31: Brexit deadline.

Late October: We may see Telegram’s blockchain to go live in late October. In a post from the TON Board official Telegram channel, the company said original investors of TON have received an email about the intention of a late October launch and provided with the TON Key Generator.