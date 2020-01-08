Global Markets: december Review - Setting up for an exciting year ahead

December was a relatively stable month for the broader cryptocurrency market, which came after a volatile November. The OKEx’s BTCUSD Index dropped 5% in December after posting the most significant monthly decline in November.The weak performance in recent months also dragged down the Index’s quarterly returns. The Index gave up 13.53% in 4Q19, the secondconsecutive quarterly decline. Despite the price corrections, we see bitcoin’s market dominance has slightly gained ground. The leading cryptocurrencyhas increased by 1.68% of the total crypto market dominancein the month and closed at 68.25% by the end of December.

However, the sign of stabilityin BTC markets didn’t lift thealtcoin markets. The Total Crypto Ex-BTC Market Capgave up 10.36% of value in December, closed at USD 55.903 bln. The fall came after a 15% drop last month. The divergence narrative has continued to play out, as large-cap names have remained underperformed their mid/small-cap peers.

While December was relatively light on the news front,underlying factors like China’s moves in blockchain, the open sentiment on CBDC globally, and the upcoming bitcoin halvingremained front and center in the medium/long-term market outlook.

Looking ahead, we expect trade volume and marketvolatility will gradually pick up around mid-January as traders return to work after the new year holidays.We also wanted to highlight the rising global geopolitical tensionsand its potential price implication on cryptocurrency.The global uncertainty andeconomic stagnationhave continuedto fuel the rally of gold. If thedemand for safe-havenassets persists, the bullish sentiment in gold could spill over to bitcoin.

Altcoin: Mid/Small-Caps Score Over Large-Caps

OKEx Perspectives highlighted the performance divergence in the altcoin space and the possible reasons behind it.Markets have continued to see mid/small-cap altcoins outperformed their larger peers in December. ETH and ATOM are a good example to illustrate that picture.We seeETH plummeted 14% on the month, while ATOM gained more than 5%.This divergence would even be more visible if we put it in a quarterly context. Names like XTZ, NEO, and ATOM registered some 20% to 60% gains, while ETH, XRP, and LTC declined for 25%.

However, thissmall-cap-bias dynamic in the altcoin space could be shifting once again. Value-driven traders and investors could refocus on major altcoins as many of them were already at/near recent lows. Additionally, the potential sentiment shift led by the positive expectation of halving could also reverse part of the negativity in large-cap altcoins.

Yet, from a chart perspective, the general altcoin market is still not out of the wood. The Total Crypto Ex-BTC Market Cap has made multiple attempts to break/stay above the trendline resistance in 2H19. While the support at the lower end of the channel seems secure,the resistance of the upper side of the channel appears as strong. We expect to see the Ex-BTC Market Cap will test the channel resistance again in January. However, we’ve yet to evidence a significant positive shift of the monument at this point.

Crypto News Highlight in December

Banks in Germany may soon be allowed to sell and store crypto assets. That’s according to a local newspaper. Handelsblattreports that the Bundestag has passed a new bill that implements the fourth EU Money Laundering Directive, which allows banks to have access to crypto-assets. The bill is expected to be signed off by the nation’s 16 states.

Investors in Canada now have one more way to gain exposure in cryptocurrency. Canadian investment fund 3iQ’s Bitcoin Fund is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The firm claims the fund would be the “world’s first regulated closed-end bitcoin exchange-traded product.”

Ethereum’s institutional appetite could be one of the focuses next year. Fidelity Digital Assets said the firm might support ETH if there’s a demand in the market. Tom Jessop, President at FDAS, told The Block that the firm had done a lot of research on Ethereum, but institutional investors’ demand to allocate capital to is still relatively low compared to BTC.

Switzerland believes that creating a digital currency for public use would pose risks to financial stability. During the National Council December meeting, the government said, “Universally accessible central bank digital currency would bring no additional benefits for Switzerland at present.” However, a CBDC that is restricted to limited financial market players would appear to be a more “promising strategy.”

DeFi has been continuing its expansion in December.Data from DeFi Pulse shows that the total locked in the DeFi system has reached over USD 680 mln at the end of the month. Markets expect DeFi will remain in focus in 2020. Read more about DAI staking on OKEx.

Bitcoin: Less Volatility in December; Halving in Focus

Bitcoin has been less volatile in December, primarily due to the year-end and holiday factors. OKEx BTCUSD Index has only produced a monthly range of around 1300, the lowest since March.In an earlier publication, "Bitcoin’s Seasonality," OKEx Perspectives pointed out that bitcoin markets could be relatively slow during December and 1Q. Given this,the Index could still be producing greater-than-average monthly ranges in the coming quarter, mainly because of the halving event in May. Although how much of the halving has already priced-in remains highly debatable, markets’ positiveexpectations of the halving could quickly turninto a self-fulfill prophecy, and how that factor plays out perhaps could be more critical than the halving itself.

Major Altcoins Correlationwith Bitcoin Further Increased

We’ve seen some significant increase in correlation between major altcoins and bitcoin in December, particularly XEM and XRP. The two have posted some of the sharpest gains in correction with bitcoin. ETH, EOS, and LTCremain the highest correlated cryptos with bitcoin. On the flip side, DOGE and DCR have shown the lowest correlation with bitcoin. DOGEshed 11% against USDT, whileDCR dropped about 13%.

Bitcoin January Outlook: Cautiously Optimistic

BTC has continued its journey to reclaim the July-December trendline resistance levels. While the rebound seems healthy at this point, the squeeze of the Bollinger Bands has increased, signaling price volatility may increase in the near-term. Although the direction of the breakout could be hard to determent,we believe that as long as the pair stays above the resistance-turned-support trendline, the medium picture would remain positive.

7690 and 7849 could be the first and second levels to watch, as they are some of the previous highs. Also, the strength of the support at the 50-MA could be another indication.

On the other hand, we see the total open interest in the CME bitcoin futures has been gradually rising to pre-holiday levels.That could indicate there was an increasing number of investors with a growing risk appetite in bitcoin.

Altcoin Strategy: Time for an ETH Comeback?

OKEx Technicals highlighted the recent strong performance on ETC. It seems like it’s time for ETC to make a turnaround, and ETH could potentially make a strong comeback.

ETCETH has formed a daily triple top pattern; signaling ETC may not be able to continue to rally. The RSI also seems supporting that argumentwith a bearish divergence. Also, a MACD bearish crossover appears in the making.

Level-wise, the previous low near 0.0328 could be the first key level to watch. If seen, the testing of the area of 0.0304 could be increasingly possible.