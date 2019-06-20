Global central banks should have an oversight over Facebook’s Libra - BOE’s Carney

T he head of BOE comments upon cryptocurrency issues.

Facebook's Libra requires thorough examination before it is launched.

The head of the Bank of England touched upon the cryptocurrency matters while speaking in the interview with BBC Radio 4. Basically, he reiterated his cautious position, saying that new payment methods need to be scrutinized and reviewed for various systemic and financial risks including money laundering and other illegal activities.

He also added that such instruments can be launched only after we establish a comprehensive set of rules to govern them. Specifically, he referred to Facebook’s Libra, announced earlier this week. Carney emphasized that Libra should be an open platform that can be accessed by all users on equal terms, while the global central banks will need to have oversight over Libra.