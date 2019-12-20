The coming days could be decisive for short-term BTC price implication

Overview

BTC's technical driven rebound has pushed the prices of the leading cryptocurrency back to 7200 levels. While traders may wonder how far the bulls can go, there were rooms for the bears to gain grounds in the short-term. However, seasonal factors may come in play as markets approach the holiday season.

Return of the Bulls

The prices of bitcoin have made a sharp U-turn in the Thursday morning session in Asia, from below 6500 overnight to almost 7500 levels, before settling down in the 7200 area. While BTC bulls may still be cheering for the long due rebound, the price action could mainly be driven by technical factors.

CME bitcoin futures has produced a gap down earlier this week. It was located between 7120 to 7240. CME bitcoin futures tends to fill the gaps it produced, and we have seen many similar cases before. For example, the futures created three 3-hour gaps in November as the yellow circles indicated in figure 1, and all these gaps have been filled ultimately. In addition to the oversold condition, we believe that the technical factor was the main driver of the rebound.

Figure 1: CME Bitcoin Futures 3-Hour Chart (Source: Tradingview)

Glass Half Full or Half Empty?

Despite the decisive turn in the market sentiment, it's still premature to make calls for the prices of bitcoin at this point, especially for the short-term.

As of 19th December, OKEx BTCUSD Index has a high of 7775.7 and a low of 6433.09, which means that the range so far has reached 1342.61, and that number is still below the average of 2772.326. Since the end of the so-call "Crypto Winter" period, the monthly range of the Index has been around 3000. The current range of 1342.61 indicates that OKEx BTCUSD Index potentially still has room to maneuver further up or down before the year, and the question is in which direction?

Figure 2: OKEx BTCUSD Index Daily Chart (Source: OKEx; Tradingview)

Table 1: OKEx BTCUSD Index Monthly Ranges (Source: OKEx)

Mixed Data

Data-wise, we've seen a mixed bag here. Figure 3 shows that OKEx BTC perpetual funding rate remained in the negative area. While we understand a negative funding rate means that shorts pay longs in perpetual trading, it could also mean that there could be more upside in the price.

Moreover, we noticed that the Crypto Fear & Greed Index remained at a relatively low level after the rebound occurred. The Fear & Greed Index has dropped to 15 on Wednesday and stayed at 21 after the overnight rebound. Although 21 may not be the lowest, still, the Index continues to stay at the "Extreme Fear" stage. The reading indicates that investors could be too worried about the crypto market, and often considered a sign of incoming bullishness.

Figure 3: OKEx BTC Perp. Swaps Funding Rate (Source: Skew; OKEx)

Figure 4: Crypto Fear & Greed Index (Source: alternative.me)

The OKEx BTC Long/Short Ratio may be another piece of the puzzle here. The Ratio has retreated from 1.22 to 1.03 after the overnight price rebound, indicating that the potential profits of shorts have reduced. A lower ratio often considered a sign of short-term price rebound.

Figure 5: OKEx BTC Long/Short Ratio (Source: OKEx)

On the other hand, we've seen some of the institutional investors may have started to close their books as the holiday season approaches. Data from Skew shows the decline in open interest in both CME and Bakkt bitcoin futures after BTC prices rebounded to 7200 levels.

Figure 6: CME Bitcoin Futures Total OI (Source: Skew)

Figure 7: Bakkt Bitcoin Futures Total OI (Source: Skew)

It makes sense that money managers were closing out books for the end of the year in anticipation of finalizing their portfolios. The lower open interest could imply fewer price fluctuations in the short-term, and it could also suggest the increased likelihood of prices stall at current levels.

Conclusion

The post-rebound market remains highly liquid despite a slower-than-usual market due to the holiday factor. That's why the upcoming developments, such as the changes in metrics and trends, would be especially important.