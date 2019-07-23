Giant German car maker Daimler enters partnership to produce hardware wallet for automobiles

Daimler partners with Riddle & Code to produce wallets for automobiles.

The hardware wallet was introduced recently at the Startupautobahn in Stuttgart.

Large German car maker Daimler has announced a partnership with blockchain firm Riddle & Code, set to produce a hardware wallet for automobiles.

The wallet will be a tamper-resistant piece of hardware, which was demonstrated at Startupautobahn in Stuttgart, creating a cryptographic identity for vehicles. Furthermore, it will be integrating with the vehicle’s telematic control unit (TCU) to receive, sign, and attest to sensory data from the car and surrounding infrastructure.

Ben Schwarz, Riddle & Code head of communications. said that it can be integrated into the hardware of trucks, luxury cars, and buses “to make car rental and fleet management more efficient,” said