Germany would rather support the digital euro: Vehemently opposes Libra

- Germany's finance minister believes that a Libra-like payment system based on the euro will do well in the European region.
- Just like France, Germany is skeptical of Facebook Inc.’s Libra.
The minister of finance in Germany Olaf Scholz has no problem with having the euro in a digital form but believes Facebook's plan to get involved in the currency world is misadvised. Scholz was speaking to a local news outlet WirtschaftsWoche when he announced his support for a digital euro.
“A payment system like that would be good for Europe as a financial center and its integration into the world financial system.”
The finance minister remains “very, very skeptical” when it comes to Facebook’s Libra project. According to him, the mandate of issuing currency remains with nations with the sovereignty to do so and cannot be extended to private companies.
As reported last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook was also opposed to the idea of a company being involved with matters to do with currency issuance. He squashed ideas that Apple would consider launching a digital currency in the future.
Facebook hopes to have Libra up and running in mid-July. However, no specific date has been mentioned. Libra’s launch will depend on Facebook’s ability to clear concerns from regulators as soon as possible.
On October 24, a cryptocurrency futures trading platform CoinFLEX will launch a futures product that will be settled with Libra tokens if the project launches by December 2020.
More: CoinFLEX exchange will launch physically settled Libra futures on October 24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon
On the price side, the headlines echo the dark pace of the falls. This fearful pace plays with traders' emotions when it highlights that BTC/USD lost the $8,000 level. However, the doomsters seem to forget that technically, this has meant nothing, as we will see in the chart.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD confined to a range amid directionless trading
Litecoin has been moving inside a horizontal channel since September 24. The sixth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.5 billion has lost over 2% in recent 24 hours to trade at $54.59 at the time of writing.
Tron prrice analysis: TRX/USD supported by rising trendline
At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0148. The coin has reversed the gains of the previous day, losing about 2.5% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid range-bound trading with bullish bias.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD takes off from Asian low, still vulnerable to further losses
ETH/USD hit the recent high at $186.00 on October 1 and has been sliding ever since. During early Asian hours on Monday, the second-largest coin touched the ground below $170.00. While the coin managed to recover from the intraday low of $168.83 to trade at $172.50 at the time of writing, the bearish sentiments are still prevalent.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Back to the drawing board
Once again, Bitcoin bulls attacked critical resistance levels, and once again they failed. While bears have yet to prove their dominance with driving BTC/USD below at least $8,000, the general technical picture looks unsettling.