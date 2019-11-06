German finance minister says Libra and such stablecoins should be prevented

Olaf Scholz, the German finance minister has expressed much concern regarding Facebook’s Libra.

He cited the growing concerns about stablecoins and potential international risks.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has further made his criticism known on Facebook’s plans to launch its Libra cryptocurrency. He noted that the creation of a new world currency should be prevented.

Scholz, the reasoning was aimed at the growing concern about such “stablecoins” and the potential international risks they posed.

The German finance minister made it clear that he was “highly skeptical” regarding Facebook’s plans.

He said: