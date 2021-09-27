Cryptocurrency brokerage firm Genesis Global Capital has announced the completion of a first-of-a-kind trade that will pave the way for new institutional crypto futures products.
Genesis has executed the first-ever over-the-counter (OTC) block trade of a Basis Trade at Index Close (BTIC) transaction using Bitcoin futures contracts issued b Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). The trade was made in collaboration with derivatives market maker Akuna Capital according to a Sept. 26 announcement.
This is the first time a BTIC has been used for cryptocurrencies as it is more commonly used in equities markets. This form of trading allows investors to buy and sell futures contracts with prices based on the end-of-day close of the index.
CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products, Tim McCourt, said that the product was the next step in offering greater exposure to CME’s Bitcoin derivatives and Ethereum futures, with the Ether contracts having launched in February. He elaborated on the advantages of this new trading vehicle, explaining:
“BTIC enables market participants to more efficiently trade the basis while providing a regulated marketplace for real-time price discovery and enhanced trading precision for institutional participants who want to optimize holdings between the futures and spot markets.”
Genesis provides liquidity to CME Group for its BTC and ETH futures and options products.
In May, the CME launched micro Bitcoin futures which are contracts worth 0.1 BTC. The offering was designed to allow institutional traders to hedge their risks to crypto assets.
By the end of June, the product had surpassed a million traded contracts suggesting that there is a high demand for smaller positions in crypto among institutional investors still testing the waters. This latest product is another example of diversifying the options for well-heeled investors to gain exposure to crypto markets.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano partners with Chainlink to drive smart contract development for DeFi applications
Cardano recently announced a strategic partnership with decentralized blockchain oracle network Chainlink. The third-generation blockchain is preparing to build smart contracts for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited. Shortly after the announcement was revealed, Bitcoin and altcoins plunged.
Ethereum bears contemplate a drop to $2450
ETH price is building up downside pressure while clinging to the 200-SMA support. RSI remains flat below the midline, keeping the sellers cheerful. A drop towards $2450 remains in the offing if the 200-SMA caves in.
Polkadot price at make-or-break point
Polkadot price spots a potential symmetric triangle pattern on the 1D chart. RSI stands neutral at 50.00, suggesting a lack of clear directional bias. 21-DMA offers immediate resistance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.