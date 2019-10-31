Genesis Capital Q3 report: Bitcoin lending slumps as stablecoin loans demand surges

- Genesis Capital lending services offer clients opportunities for maximizing growth.
- Bitcoin loans decreased by 17.9% while Ethereum posted a surge from 4% to 7.5%.
Genesis Capital, a company that concentrates on institutional digital asset lending has reported a significant increase in stablecoin and cash loans in its third-quarter financial report. In addition to that, the firm reported an increase in new originations from $746 million in the Q2 to $870 in the Q3.
“Our loan portfolio largely sustained its value through increased cash (USD and stablecoin) loan issuance, offset by a decrease in the notional value of crypto loans outstanding.”
The company holds $140 million in ongoing cash loans. It is a significant drop from $160 million recorded in December. The drop is linked to the recent drop in the price of Bitcoin from levels above $10,000 to $8,000.
The institutional digital asset lending platform has posted a drop in Bitcoin loans from 68.1% in the Q1 to 50.2% in the Q3. A significant growth was experienced among the altcoins with Ethereum leading from below 4% to 7.5%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
